Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A lunar eclipse on your birthday means you must expect to be confronted by people whose outlook on life seems very different to your own. You do though have a lot in common, so try to find areas where you can work together harmoniously.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Has a friend or colleague been less than honest with you? Probably. Do they have a good reason for it? Most likely they do, so resist the urge to get on your high horse and tell them to change their ways. Look for the deeper meaning.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more vocal others are in their criticism of you today the more entitled you will be to send a bit of noise back in their direction. Sadly, some people are simply incapable of listening to and learning from other people’s opinions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a danger you will try too hard to prove yourself over the next two or three days. If anything, today’s lunar eclipse means you should do the opposite and not try to prove yourself at all. Let other people impress you for a change.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you have set your heart on making a creative project work then you must give it your all. It may seem as if you are battling against forces that are superior to your own but you are more powerful than you give yourself credit for.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t take it to heart if a friend or loved one, or maybe your employer, is critical of your efforts today. The current lunar eclipse is stirring up everyone’s emotions and many things are being said now that will be regretted later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you must not take what is going on in your everyday environment too seriously. Strive to see the funny side in everything that occurs, even when your tears are more likely to be from frustration than mirth.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your feelings are likely to be all over the place as the new week begins and if you are not very careful it could have a knock-on effect financially. The one thing you must not get emotional about now, or ever, is money.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s lunar eclipse in your sign will encourage you to give up on your plans but you should in fact be doing the opposite and doubling down on making a success of your creative endeavors. Something will give but it won’t be you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be inclined to blame yourself for a mistake or mishap of some kind but you were not the only one involved so don’t take all the negativity on your own shoulders. Focus on what’s still going right in your life – there’s plenty of it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although you like to be in charge you are smart enough to recognize that there are occasions when you need to get help and this is one of them. Friends and co-workers will rush to your assistance if you ask them to, so ask away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of today’s lunar eclipse is that a colleague or business partner won’t hesitate to lead you astray if they think they can profit by it. You like to think the best of people but right now protecting your own interests is more important.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you expect to get straight answers to simple questions today then prepare to be frustrated, because the people you deal with, both at home and at work, will do their utmost to confuse you. Don’t ask them why – they really don’t know.

