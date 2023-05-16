HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday means you must always be true to your highest ideals. There will be occasions over the year ahead when you get the chance to profit from other people’s mistakes. Don’t. Profit from your own genius instead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your values will change dramatically between now and the end of the week, and for the better. Where financial matters are concerned you may be surprised to discover that the less you think about money the more of it comes your way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t listen to people who say you are powerless in the face of outside forces, because it isn’t true. In fact, with Jupiter now moving into your sign you are the one who has the power to make things happen. Make sure they are things that truly matter.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more good deeds you do for other people now the more good things will be given to you in return. There may be a delay between what you do and what you get but never doubt that you will enjoy the rewards your efforts deserve.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something will happen over the next 24 hours that makes you realize that up until now you have been moving through life in second gear. You need to get your act together and speed things up, ideally in partnership with like-minded people.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Jupiter’s move into the career area of your chart today will do wonders for your ambitions, but the effort must still come from you. People in positions of power will look favourably on what you are doing and go out of their way to assist you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something you have believed in for many years will change today and it will be very much a change for the better. The more you allow your mind to expand the more you will understand about the way the world works, so you can work with it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No, life is not conspiring against you. No, the cosmic powers that be are not being unfair. On the contrary, if you can recognize that the changes being forced on you are necessary you will come out of this trying phase happier and wealthier by far.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign is now at a peak and that means partnerships of all kinds will bring opportunities you would be a fool to ignore. Yes, of course, you will have to make compromises, but the rewards will far outweigh the sacrifices.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t waste time trying to convince yourself that what you are about to do is ethical and will be as good for others as it is for you. This is one of those occasions when you need to act first and worry about it later on, if at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Wondrous things will occur in your life between now and the new moon at the end of the week. Creative and artistic excellence will come easy to you, so follow your muse wherever it leads and never doubt that you were born to be a star.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you thought would be a rock under pressure will crack wide open today and it will be your job to pick them up and put them back together again. What will you get out of the situation? The valuable knowledge that looks can be deceiving.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s quite likely that you will meet someone over the next 24 hours who challenges the assumptions you live by. Far from being a negative experience it will encourage you to expand your horizons and see connections that you somehow missed before.

