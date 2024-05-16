Your daily horoscope: May 16, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must say what is on your mind over the coming year, even if you know it will annoy people who don’t like being told they are on the wrong side. The more the critics say you are out of order the louder and more assertive you must be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will have to deal with some pushy people today and while your first instinct might be to push back twice as hard maybe you should consider a more subtle approach. Try pretending that you find their efforts laughable. They won’t be able to handle mockery.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Follow your instincts today, even if they lead you in some strange new directions. Others may say you should be playing it safe but what fun is that? With so much cosmic activity in your favor, taking chances is a game that demands to be played.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Keep your feelings to yourself over the next 24 hours, especially if you are the sort of Gemini who tends to come right out and say what you mean. This may not be the best of times to let certain people know what you really think of them!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your reputation for caution is well-earned and tends to keep you out of harm’s way but this is one of those occasions when you must be more adventurous in your approach to life. The ride may get a bit bumpy today but you will still enjoy it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Sometimes too much of something can be as bad as not enough and before the day is done you will have recognized the truth of that claim. If you are offered more than you can comfortably consume try giving some of it, or even most of it, away.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The stormier it gets over the next 24 hours the more others will turn to you for protection. You will know just what to say to calm their fears and persuade them that, in reality, there is precious little they need to be worried about.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you try to be positive the more suspicious you will become about the motives of someone you work or do business with. That nagging voice at the back of your head must not be ignored – and could in fact save you from making a costly mistake.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is so much going on behind the scenes at the moment that you may be tempted to sit tight and see how everything plays out, but if you do that you could lose the initiative. Trust your instincts and keep moving toward your ultimate goal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you start talking about a subject you feel passionate about you may not be able to stop for the rest of the day. You know how tedious it can be to get trapped in a corner by someone who never stops yapping. Don’t you be that person.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you find it hard to get motivated today that’s okay. It may in fact be a very good thing. You have been working so intensely of late that a period of relaxation would most likely do you a world of good – and those around you as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Focus on what is good in your life and ignore everything that causes you any kind of regret or remorse. What’s done is done and cannot be undone – but what you can do is make tomorrow a better day by being relentlessly positive in your outlook.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are attaching too much importance to an issue that nine times out of ten you would be completely unaware of. The planets indicate that in the greater scheme of things it won’t make the tiniest difference if you worry about it or if you ignore it.

