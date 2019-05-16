Your daily horoscope: May 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will find your voice over the coming 12 months – and what a voice it will be. You will speak with so much authority and so much belief that others will rally to your cause. Make sure your cause is a righteous one. Change the world for the better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will need to curb your possessive tendencies today. Some things you own and some things you share and some things can never be yours. That applies to people too: If you try to limit what friends can do they may not be friends for long!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be in an extremely sociable mood over the next few days and that’s good, but don’t overdo it. Yes, it’s nice to be in demand, but if you spread your favours too thin you could end up rushing from one place to another and exhausting yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t worry too much about Mars leaving your birth sign today. You may feel an initial dip in energy but with the sun moving in to your sign early next week you won’t be down for long. Use the next few days to get your breath back.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

One of the best times of the year begins for you today as Mars enters your sign. Not only that but helpful aspects to mind planet Mercury suggest you know exactly how you are going to use the extra energy that Mars brings with it. You’re an unstoppable force!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be one for self-analysis but something will happen today that persuades you to look at what you are doing and what your motives for doing it may be. Could it be that your time would be better spent doing something else? Yes, it could!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Life is too short to worry about what other people might think of you, so do what you want to do to the best of your abilities, do it with a smile, and don’t waste a single moment wondering how the world around you will react.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Mars moves into the career area of your chart today you will most likely be challenged by someone who sees you as a rival. You may not want to compete with them but you have no choice in the matter, so prove you are the best.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Chances are you will get more than you bargained for today, and you will handle it with ease. Cosmic activity in your fellow water sign of Cancer will make you sensitive to changes but you won’t be the least bit sensitive about how you deal with them!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The reason that a friend did not confide in you is because they know how hard it is for you to keep a secret. Don’t hold a grudge about it, because they were right, you do have a tendency to let slip what should be and stay private information.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As Mars moves into the partnership area of your chart today you must expect those around you to become a bit more assertive, which means you can no longer just issue orders and expect them to be obeyed. You’ll need to be more subtle than that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be under pressure at the moment but that will inspire you to raise your game and show what you can do. Just be careful that you don’t push too hard and burn yourself out physically and mentally. Even Aquarius has limits.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There can be no more excuses and no more half measures. Now that Mars is moving into the most dynamic area of your chart you must get busy on a creative project that requires a serious input of time and effort on your part. Start now!

