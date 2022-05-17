Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The old way of doing things no longer seems to be working, so you need to search for a new formula over the coming year, one that can get you from where you are now to where you most want to be. All options are open. Rule nothing out.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t be happy if people go digging around in your personal affairs today but don’t make a big deal of it or they may think you have something to hide. Put on an act. Pretend you don’t care. Hopefully they won’t find anything embarrassing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will be times over the next 24 hours when you have to make a conscious effort to push your personal beliefs to one side and accept that others have a right to think and feel and act differently to you. Why should that be so difficult?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The biggest mistake you can make today is to focus too much on details, because then you may miss the bigger picture and end up being totally bemused by events. Never forget there is always a reason for what happens in the world.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if a creative project is now a lost cause but don’t give up on it yet. Yesterday’s lunar eclipse will have dislodged the obstruction that has been holding you back and it won’t be long before you are surging ahead again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No matter how many angry words have been flying about the place of late you are strongly advised to take none of them personally. Almost certainly you did not mean what you said and nor did those people who spoke against you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in your fellow earth sign of Taurus has been bringing out your assertive side lately but watch you don’t go too far and say and do things you may later regret. Make it your aim to create friends rather than enemies.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

At some point today it will dawn on you that you have been wasting your time trying to convince others that your way of doing things is best. They won’t agree with you even if they secretly know you are right, so why waste your energy?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Yesterday’s lunar eclipse will no doubt have left you with some emotional scarring but the good news is you will have learned from what happened and are unlikely to make the same mistakes again. Aim to be a better person today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have been on the defensive of late but over the next few days you will come out of your corner swinging and looking to land a knockout blow. Don’t be too reckless though. You still need to keep your guard up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you make hasty promises or take on tasks that are outside your area of expertise today you could pay for it later on. Think carefully before agreeing to help friends or loved ones with tasks they are struggling with. You could struggle too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Anyone who thought you weren’t ambitious enough to reach the top will be thinking again after the actions you took under the influence of yesterday’s lunar eclipse. Now you have got their attention do something that cannot fail to impress them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Others expect you to be a bit emotional but they also expect you to be rational when the occasion calls for it and it certainly calls for it now. Your feelings are important, of course, but only facts and figures can be allowed to guide you today.

