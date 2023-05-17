HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be intensely focused on getting things done over the coming year – you won’t waste even a minute on trivial activities or trivial people. Just don’t be so serious about your aims and ambitions that you forget how to have fun.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to be a lot more careful about how you spend your money. You have been a bit too free and easy with your cash of late and need to stop seeing every shiny new thing that comes up for sale as the next “must have” item.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With so much cosmic activity taking place in your sign you have been incredibly active of late, both in your private life and at work, and that will surely continue. You do though need to be more selective in your aims. Think quality, not quantity.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t waste your time and energy trying to change the world for the better because you won’t succeed – aim to change yourself for the better instead. Identify those areas of your life that need to be upgraded and get on the job right away.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s not like you to worry what the neighbours might think about your actions, so why are you worrying now? Do what seems right for you personally today and don’t give even a moment’s thought to how other people might choose to perceive it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you find yourself at odds with someone who outranks you then be smart and back off a bit. There are some battles that not even a Leo can win and the planets indicate this could be one of them. You don’t have to be brave every day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The pace of life will pick up dramatically over the next few days but you will enjoy the experience immensely. Jupiter in the most adventurous area of your chart will inspire you to aim higher and try harder on every possible level.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you believe that a friend or loved one is keeping things from you today it’s unlikely that you will be happy about it, but what can you do? The simple fact is you have no right to demand that they let you in on their secrets.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some of the people you have to deal with today will cross the line from being assertive to being aggressive and, of course, you won’t be happy about it, but keep your anger to yourself for the time being – revenge is a dish best served cold!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not like you to be cautious but according to the planets you don’t want to stir things up too much on the work front because there might be a serious backlash. Just this once it might be wise to keep your opinions to yourself!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With so much cosmic activity taking place in the most dynamic area of your chart at the moment there can be no half measures – decide what it is you want to accomplish and then give it your all. There are no limits, at least not for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you try to control the actions of a partner, friend or colleague the more they will rebel and make life difficult for you. Allow them to make their own decisions and even to break free if they choose. You will benefit as much as they do.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Give yourself permission to roam over the next 24 hours and don’t let anyone talk you out of exploring new places. Jupiter’s influence in the travel area of your chart means that only good things can come from a change of scenery now and again.

