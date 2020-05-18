Your daily horoscope: May 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Stop worrying that you have missed the boat. It may be true that you did not take advantage of all your opportunities over the previous 12 months but so what? You will get a second chance, and maybe even a third, to make your mark this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to approach every minor confrontation as if it’s a fight to the death. Yes, you’re an Aries and combative by nature, but you have more in common with your rivals than what keeps you apart, so focus on that and look for compromise solutions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if you are being left behind by events but is that truly the case, or is it just that you don’t want things to change so much? Nothing stays the same forever, so work out which way the wind is blowing and sail along with it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What occurs over the next few days will encourage you to get more imaginative and creative. You have never been one to go along with the accepted way of doing things just because everyone else is, so be bold and try something new.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to make more of an effort to look on the bright side. You also need to recognize that the differences you have with most people are no more than skin deep and can easily be overcome – but the effort, of course, must come from you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Put aside any bad feelings you may have about a senior colleague and accept that you are going to have to work closely with them for a while. Offer them guidance by all means, by try not to make it sound like an order. You’re not the leader here!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to make sure you can see where the dividing line is between personal matters and business issues. The planets warn if you get them mixed up it could create all sorts of confusion – and who do you think will be required to sort it out?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be feeling your best at the moment but the imminent entry of the sun into the sympathetic sign of Gemini will soon have you raring to go again. Give yourself permission to dream and be ready to turn that dream into a reality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Have you been living beyond your means? Probably. In which case you will need to find ways to both cut back on your spending and increase your income over the next few days. What valuable items do you possess that you no longer need? Head over to eBay!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have made a lot of friends in recent weeks but you have also made an enemy of someone who could cause you some serious trouble. You know who that is, so swallow your pride and let them know you would prefer to be their ally. And mean it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Draw up a work schedule as the week begins and make sure you stick to it. Your mind has had a tendency to wander of late, so make sure your instructions to yourself are clear and concise, and make sure there are consequences if you don’t do it right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are moving closer by the day to a goal that has eluded you for so long, and when the sun enters the most dynamic area of your chart on Wednesday you will be able to reach out and grab it. Make your mark and make it big.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Family matters may be under changeable stars at the moment but that does not mean you can ignore what needs to be done. Tread warily when dealing with partners and loved ones today, but you still need to keep putting one foot in front of the other.

