Your daily horoscope: May 18, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun, Venus and Jupiter are all well placed on your birthday, which will give you an edge over your rivals and make it easy for you to win important people over to your side. Better still, get everyone on your side. Charm your way to success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be vigilant this weekend when conducting negotiations. If others get the impression that your mind is not on the task at hand they may find ways to mix up the facts and profit from your confusion. At the very least you will end up paying more.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As the sun nears the end of its journey through your sign you will double and even treble your efforts to bring current projects to a successful conclusion. Don’t burn yourself out though – there will be other opportunities to make your mark on the world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be minded to make a big decision concerning either your career or your financial situation this weekend but don’t be hasty. Both the sun and Venus will be moving in your favour next week, so you can afford to wait a few days more.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be anxious about a challenging situation that shows no signs of improving but the planets indicate you are worrying for no reason. In a matter of days you will be able to look back and realize that it wasn’t such a big deal after all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There were times of late when you kept your thoughts to yourself rather than risk making a tough situation even harder to resolve. Now you must go to the other extreme and shout about what you think has been going wrong – and who is to blame.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone aggravates you this weekend your first reaction will be to hit back at them, but the planets indicate if you refrain from repaying like with like you will benefit in unexpected ways. For starters, your blood pressure won’t go through the roof!

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: May 17, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 16, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 15, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 14, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 13, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how much you might want to believe that a friend or colleague is honest and trustworthy you must still do your homework and check that what they are telling you is on the level. When there is money at stake you can’t be too careful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the partnership area of your chart is encouraging you to give more than you take. Jupiter’s influence, especially, indicates that the more you do for other people over the next 48 hours the more they will do for you later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Slow things right down this weekend and let life come to you for a change. You enjoy getting out into the world and making things happen but this is one of those rare occasions when the less you do the more you will gain in the long-term.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Can you have it all? Of course you can, but don’t hang around because your rivals are also after what you desire and if you are slow off the mark they could beat you to it. Use your charm to maneuver yourself into a winning position.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The past few weeks have been challenging but they have been satisfying too. Having reached deep inside yourself and discovered new levels of courage and commitment you are now well placed to start moving up in the world. Start this very weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you see some kind of injustice taking place this weekend you must do something about it. But you must also keep your emotions in check because if you allow your feelings to lead the way you could make the situation worse than it was before.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com