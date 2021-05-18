Your daily horoscope: May 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be a number of major upheavals in your life over the coming 12 months and what comes out of them will make it possible for you to become the kind of person you have always wanted to be. Never, ever give up on your dreams.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will smash through obstacles today as if they are made of tissue paper, and your enemies will be quick to get out of your way. When you’re in this kind of mood nothing and no one can stand against you – but remember to draw a breath occasionally!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been much too defensive of late and need to get back into the game of life as a player rather than as a spectator. The sun leaves your sign on Thursday and that means there is still time to do something out of the ordinary.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Over the next two days you must sit yourself down and go through your plans for the rest of the year. Then, when the sun enters your sign on Thursday you will be ready to hit the ground running. And don’t stop running before 2022!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you have been working on for weeks, maybe months, needs to be wrapped up over the next 48 hours. You’re not that far away from completing it, so commit yourself to getting it done and put everything else on hold for a while.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Whatever you put your mind to today will work out extremely well, so aim high and make sure your efforts are such that employers and other important people cannot possibly ignore them. And remember: You can never have too many powerful friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to push yourself a little bit harder. You need to find the motivation to keep going when both your mind and your body have had enough. You are so close to some sort of breakthrough, but if you stop now you’ll never reach it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stop worrying about your financial situation and start thinking about what you want to be doing over the next three or four weeks. The Sun moves into one of the best areas of your chart on Thursday and you should be on the move as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make the most of the sun’s final days in the partnership area of your chart to enjoy a few close moments with the people you love. Not that you won’t be able to enjoy such moments afterward as well but the atmosphere is extra special now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone provokes you today you will, of course, want to hit back at them, but is that really the sensible thing to do? If you refuse to get hurt or angry then their power over you will diminish very quickly. Or do you just enjoy fighting?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The past few weeks have been a lot of fun but reality will bring you back to earth with a bump before the end of the week. Enjoy yourself today, then again tomorrow, but save some energy for the challenges that are soon to come.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t make too many plans for the next few days because the sun’s change of signs on Thursday will throw everything up in the air and there is no telling what life will look like when it all comes down again. Take each moment as it comes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to give up on a problem that seems to have no solution but if you make one last effort you may be surprised to discover that it pretty much solves itself. Maybe that’s what you’ve been doing wrong, maybe you’ve been trying too hard.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com