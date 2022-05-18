Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Someone you meet on your travels will not only become a firm friend but will also introduce you to ideas and ways of looking at the world that may not have occurred to you before. They’ve been sent by the universe to raise your level of awareness.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Some thoughts and ideas can be shared with family and friends but others must be kept to yourself and the planets warn that one particular thought or idea is so controversial it can never be aired in public. Be careful what you say today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The time to pay back a favour is now while you are in a position to do so. Find out what a friend or loved one needs then find a practical way to give it to them. Even if they say they don’t want it they will be secretly delighted.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t agree to take on chores and responsibilities that are best left to other people. You may think that your eagerness will get you noticed by people in positions of power, and maybe it will, but you also run the risk of exhausting yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Call it as you see it and don’t worry in the slightest that some people might be offended. You are in one of those moods when you really don’t care what the world thinks about your beliefs. You know the truth and that’s what matters.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to shut yourself away from the world but that may be the best option today, at least for an hour or two. You need to get your head around some weighty ideas and you can’t do that with everyone screeching in your ear.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You like to be fair with the people you deal with, even those you don’t much like, but it is becoming clear that one particular individual is going to have to be confronted directly and it won’t be pretty. Sadly, it’s the only language they understand.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have no problem with other people doing things differently – as a Libra you are well aware there are two sides to every story – but don’t let someone’s troublesome behavior cost you emotionally or financially. Your needs must always come first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you act on the assumption that everyone you deal with is going to be as honest as you are then you may lose out over the next 24 hours. Check everything you are told, then get a second opinion from someone whose judgment you trust.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to give up on something that you can’t seem to master but the planets indicate you must not be hasty. The sun’s change of signs at the weekend could lead to a change in your fortunes, so don’t do anything drastic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although you may be in an adventurous mood at the moment you need to accept that not everyone will be happy to take the same kind of high-profile risks. You may have to go it alone today but that holds no terrors for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Listen to your sixth sense today and follow what it tells you to the absolute letter. The planets warn if you deviate from what you know in your heart of hearts to be true then the consequences could be dire. Make caution your watchword.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

An offer that comes out of the blue today will be tempting but you need to be aware there are going to be major strings attached. Weigh up the pros and cons and don’t let anyone pressure you into doing what you know can’t be right.

