Your daily horoscope: May 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times this year when it seems as if you have no control over what is going on, but even if that is true you must not panic. Keep a cool head at all times and you’ll find you can cope quite easily with what fate sends your way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t fret if someone you work or do business with decides that they no longer want to continue with your current project. You are quite capable of moving ahead without them, in fact you may go even faster and further. You don’t need passengers.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It is a simple fact that you get along better with some people than you do with others – it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Today’s full moon will highlight your differences with certain individuals, and that’s fine. Some people are not worth the effort.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A colleague who resents your success and popularity will seek to undermine you in some way today, but now that you know that you can be on your guard. Let them say whatever they like about you – their words are nonsense and will have no lasting effect.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may need to remind yourself of the fact that it is never worth making an enemy over something trivial. To begin with what annoys you today may not seem trivial at all, but if you stand back from it for a few minutes you’ll realize it is.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Whatever else you do today don’t sell yourself short. Let everyone you have dealings with know that you demand to receive the respect you deserve and the financial rewards you have so clearly earned. And make it sound as if you mean it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You don’t need to put on a show today, Virgo. You don’t need to play a role and prove you’re a star. Be happy with who and what you are and expect others to be happy with it, too. And if they are not? Too bad, it’s their loss.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s full moon could have you acting in some rather strange ways, so be on your guard both in your personal life and at work. And keep a firm grip on the purse strings too, as you could find no end of reasons to flash the cash.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A full moon in your sign warns you could lose your temper for no apparent reason today, and the results will be costly on both a personal and a financial level. Yes, some people can be a real pain, but try not to let them get to you so much.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may look calm on the outside but on the inside your feelings are all over the place and if you are not careful you could end up saying and doing things that cause all sorts of problems – not just for other people but for you as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you expect the worst to happen it will. If you expect the best to happen then even if the worst does happen it won’t seem so bad. Today’s full moon signals upheavals of one sort or another but it’s up to you how you choose to react to them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Avoid making any kind of decision about your work or career today. The influence of the full moon is such that even if you strive to get it right there is sure to be something you have overlooked, something that pushes your conclusions way off target.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you start something new today you may find it hard to keep at it for any length of time. Save your energy for when it will do most good. When is that? When the sun and Mercury change signs on the 21st. In the meantime, take it easy.

