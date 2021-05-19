 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: May 19

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may not be the sort of person to get emotional but over the coming year there will be times when you just have to open up and let the world know what’s in your heart. There’s a lot of love in there. Share it around.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will need to be vigilant today, especially when dealing with matters of a financial or business nature. That does not necessarily mean that someone is going to cheat you but if you don’t pay attention you could end up cheating yourself!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As the sun nears the end of its journey through your sign you will push on even harder than before. But don’t push so hard that you exhaust yourself. It’s important that you make sure both your mind and your body are in good working order.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are not afraid to make a decision about something important, which is good, but why do you think you have to make it now? The planets strongly advise that you wait a few days. You’ll see things more clearly come the end of the week.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be anxious about a personal matter but there is no point dwelling on it to the exclusion of everything else. Find something positive to focus on today. Give it your full attention. You may then find that personal matter is no longer such a worry.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There have been times of late when you had to be careful what you allowed yourself to say, and that is still the case today. You’ve come so far and accomplished so much – it would be a shame to spoil it by opening your mouth at the wrong moment!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone provokes you beyond endurance then, of course, you may have no option but to hit back at them. Be smart though and wait until the Sun changes signs tomorrow. You may find you then have important people on your side to back you up.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You of all people should know that appearances can be deceptive, and no matter how trustworthy a certain person may seem you must be on your guard when dealing with them. Don’t let them confuse you with big words and phrases. Stay alert to their tricks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Put your own needs first today and don’t listen to those who say you are being selfish. Maybe you are but the planets indicate quite strongly that if you don’t look out for Number One it won’t be long before you’re not even in the top ten!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There have been times of late when you took on too much and then got to the point where some kind of breakdown seemed likely. Don’t let that happen again. Know what you want to do and know what you can do and stay within your comfort zone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you focus on your friends rather than on your enemies today you’ll enjoy life a whole lot more. The world is filled with opportunities to have a good time and to bring joy into the life of other people as well. Don’t let them go to waste.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Can you have it all? Is that really possible? Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t, but as the Sun is about to enter the most dynamic area of your chart you have every reason to try. You never know what you are capable of until you make the effort.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Is what you are doing with your life what you want to do, or what other people expect you to do? If it’s the latter then you need to stand up for yourself and turn things around. Most importantly, you need to do it today – “tomorrow” isn’t good enough.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

