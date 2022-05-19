Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto’s influence on your birthday will encourage you not just to change your way of life but to transform it, but you need to be careful. Before you can get to where you want to go you first need to be sure of where you are coming from.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your value system will change dramatically over the next few days. What mattered to you in the past will no longer matter so much, if at all, in the future, and that’s a very good thing. Put people before possessions each and every time.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may feel powerless in the face of forces you don’t understand but the good news is those forces are working in your favour and it won’t be long before you realize they have been nudging you in a better direction. You’ve got lots to look forward to.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will go out of your way to help people in need today but don’t go so far that you can’t get back again. Every time you assist someone, be they a loved one or a friend, make sure that next time they know how to help themselves.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your objectives in life will be transformed over the next two or three days and at some stage it will dawn on you that you have been living way below the level you are capable of. What is your highest ambition? Make that your passion.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some of the things that are important to you now won’t seem so important when the sun changes signs at the weekend. Be smart and don’t try to hang on to old ways of doing things. The new ways will be so much more satisfying.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Information you were previously unaware of will force you to question some of the “facts” that have guided your life for so long. Don’t be too proud to admit you were wrong, and don’t be too fearful to change your ways completely.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Throw away that blanket of self-pity you have wrapped yourself in and rediscover the joys of just living. Once your mood begins to improve you will recognize that events are actually moving very much, and very rapidly, in your favour again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This may be a challenging day for you but it could also be one of those days when the insights you get into the ways of the world, and into other people’s peculiar behaviour, makes the aggravation worthwhile. It’s really all good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t waste time worrying about the ethics of what you are planning, just do it and let the chips fall where they will. As one of the zodiac’s fire signs you do best when you act first and think about what you’ve done later … maybe.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something remarkable will occur over the next few days, something that is both unexpected and welcome at the same time. Creative activities are under excellent stars, so if you get the chance to express yourself there is no excuse for not taking it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What happens over the next 24 hours will teach you a lot about how other people react under pressure and it will also teach you a few things about yourself, not least of which is that you have hidden reserves to call upon in times of stress.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Keep yourself busy today and keep moving even if there is no particular place you are aiming to get to. The universe will guide you in the right direction and who you meet and what you see along the way will bring new possibilities to light.

