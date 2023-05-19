HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday means you should be aiming higher than ever before. Even if you have accomplished more than other people expected of you there is still so much extra you can do. It’s what you expect of yourself that counts.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The best way to get ahead in life is to learn from other people’s mistakes so you can avoid making those kinds of mistakes yourself, and what occurs today will bring just such an opportunity. And, yes, it is okay to make a profit from their stupidity.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s new moon means you will get the chance to do something extraordinary. However, as the sun leaves your sign at the weekend you must be quick. Make “move fast and break things” your motto – a little bit of chaos will do you a great deal of good.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may get something for free today that you thought would cost you dear but there is no need to worry that you might have to pay even more for it later. On this occasion the universe wants to be generous, maybe because you have earned it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A new moon in the friendship area of your chart will encourage you to open up to colleagues and loved ones and let them know what you need. Once they have that information it can only be a matter of time before they get it for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will come under pressure on the work front today but that won’t worry you in the slightest. The more you are challenged the more you will raise your game and let employers and colleagues know you are a force to be reckoned with.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have to revise some of your plans today as new information comes to light that changes the rules of the game. The good news is those rules will benefit you in profitable ways. Whatever side you are on it will be the winning side.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t turn your nose up at an offer that falls short of what you were hoping for, because it could be the case that it grows more valuable as time goes on. Not only will it bring you added prestige but it could boost your income as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be careful what you ask for today because a new moon in your opposite sign means that friends and loved ones and work colleagues will take your request very seriously indeed. This is no time to be flippant about your dreams and desires.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you knuckle down and get things done on the work front your reputation will soar. Some of your colleagues may be of the opinion that you can be a bit too laidback in your approach at times but you will prove them wrong today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart will enable you to bring a long-term creative project to a successful conclusion. Don’t slow down just as you are reaching the finish line – you don’t want a rival to pip you at the post.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Think carefully before opening your mouth today, especially on the home front. You may not be the sort to get upset by criticism but some of the people you live with can be a bit sensitive and are unlikely to react kindly to your harsh remarks.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have nothing to hide but that does not mean you have to let the whole wide world know what you are up to. Cosmic activity in the communications area of your chart means you could easily let slip information that should have remained secret.

