IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be a realist by nature but you are allowed to dream and your birthday chart message is that the more you indulge in flights of fancy the more success you will enjoy. Don’t just accept the world as it is, shape it to your own satisfaction.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As Venus moves into your sign today you will feel more relaxed about what you are doing in life. You’ll still be ambitious, of course, but you won’t be so hard on yourself if not everything works out the way you intended, and that’s a good thing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will find it hard to hide your feelings over the next few days, so don’t bother trying. Those who know you best will recognize from your facial expressions and your body language that your emotions are very close to the surface.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Friendships are under excellent stars today, so get out and about and meet up with people who share your outlook on life. The coming week promises to be a good time for social activities, so don’t weigh yourself down with too much work.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to impress people in positions of power now is the time to step up and let them know who you are and what you can do. You don’t have to be pushy but you do have to get past your tendency to hide in the shadows.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With love planet Venus moving in your favor today you will be concerned more with partnership activities of a personal nature rather than getting ahead on the work front. Your career is still important though, so find ways to make time for both.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be inclined to spend a bit of money as the new week begins, and that’s fine, but watch out you don’t get carried away and start buying expensive items you don’t really need. You don’t have to break the bank to have fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, moves into the relationship area of your chart today, so you should find it easier to see situations from the opposing point of view. You must still look out for your interests, of course, but recognize that other people have interests too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It annoys you when people you work with don’t pull their weight but the planets suggest there may be a very good reason why some of your colleagues seem less driven than usual. Maybe, just this once, it’s you who needs to slow down a bit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can now spend less time sorting out other people’s problems and more time having fun. On the home front, especially, loved ones will be more inclined to look out for their own needs … and you will be more than happy to let them!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Family issues will take centre stage over the next few days and if you want a happy home life then you are going to have to get involved in events that matter more to loved ones than they do to you. Think of it as an emotional investment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your overriding aim now must be to get out into the world and have some fun. Even if your money situation is not as solid as it should be you can still find enough to pay for a night on the town – and you could meet someone very special.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The next few days will see the sort of changes that bring major disruption to your affairs, so it is of the utmost importance that you are at peace with yourself. Whatever may be going on in the outside world the inner you must stay serene.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com