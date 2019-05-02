Your daily horoscope: May 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something you feel strongly about will be challenged over the next few months and you will need to react in a way that shows you won’t be silenced or denied. You have something important to say and you have every right to be heard.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As Mercury in your sign squares up to power planet Pluto today you will find that in some areas you are able to set the agenda but in other areas you can only react to events. Either way you will have plenty to do, so be prepared!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The most important thing today is that you avoid wishful thinking, because you will most likely be disappointed if you expect fantastic things to occur. Make sure your aims are well-defined and make sure you know what you are talking about.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you discover over the next 24 hours may be unsettling but it will also make you aware that some of the things you profess to believe in may not be as cut and dried as you thought. Try not to be quite so rigid in your thinking.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Before you make any sort of offer, to friends or business partners or people in positions of authority, you must make sure you can deliver. Pluto in your opposite sign warns that others won’t be amused if what you say falls short of what you can do.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It seems that someone has taken a shine to you and will do whatever it is you ask of them. That may set your mind, and your pulse, racing but don’t go over the top. You’ll stay in their good books longer if you don’t ask for the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is under a fair bit of cosmic pressure at the moment, so be on your guard and don’t be surprised if someone you thought was on your side goes over to the opposition. It’s nothing personal – everyone is a bit mixed up at the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more someone tries to persuade you to do things their way the more you should ask yourself what’s in it for them. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign of Aries means others are sure to put their own needs first. Be aware of that fact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have no option but to knuckle down and complete what you started. There may be a dozen more interesting things you would rather be doing but the fact is there is one, and only one, thing that must be done. Do it now and do it right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are planning to start something new over the next few days then you need to plan it in as much detail as possible. Saturday’s new moon will help you but it will go better if you are clear in your mind what it is you are after.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Other people will make all kinds of demands on you over the next few days and you won’t want to disappoint them. That’s good. If you assist them now you will be in a much stronger position to make a few demands of your own later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your powers of persuasion may be formidable but with communications planet Mercury under a fair bit of pressure at the moment even you will find it hard to get your own way. Just accept that some people will never share your ideals.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Although you may receive good news concerning a money matter today you are still not out of the financial woods, so don’t take it as an excuse to go on a spree. If anything you need to be selling the things you don’t need, not buying more.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com