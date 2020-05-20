Your daily horoscope: May 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Neptune link on your birthday will inspire you to help other people, but there is also a danger that you could be too generous for your own good. Also, if you forget that charity begins at home then loved ones could lose faith in you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anyone who tries to interfere in what you consider to be a private matter will soon wish they had kept their nose out of it. No matter how well intentioned they may be if you let them get in the way once they will do it again and again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s move into the financial area of your chart today means that money matters will be top of your agenda for the next few weeks. You can enjoy more of the good things in life Taurus but you need to be able to pay for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A new solar year begins for you today as the sun moves into your sign, so do something special, something that at most other times you might consider to be too big a risk. The universe is smiling on you Gemini – don’t forget to smile back.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The message of the stars today is that you will accomplish more if you make an effort to co-operate with other people rather than compete with them. You may actually have little choice in the matter as you are in no position to call the shots.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You every right and every reason to believe that you are on the upward side of the curve again, and where joint activities are concerned you must be ready and willing to take the lead. Others will follow you if you seem to know what you are doing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Let friends and family members know what it is you desire and make sure they understand that you have every intention of getting it, with or without their assistance. Where your long-term goals are concerned there can be no mistakes or mixed messages.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun moves in your favour today and as it does so your own outlook will move as well, and in a positive direction. A more dynamic approach to life over the next few weeks will pay dividends for months, maybe even years, to come.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s just as well that you enjoy a challenge because you could find yourself under a lot of pressure over the next few days. Fortunately, Scorpio is a sign that’s at its best when the heat is on – you stay cool just as others get hot under the collar.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun’s move into your opposite sign today means you need to take into account what other people expect of you, alongside what you expect of yourself. You may not care if they like you but you still need to emphasize your good points.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The temptation to double up on your workload may be strong but it would also be a mistake. The sun’s move into the well-being area of your chart encourages you to do less now rather than more, so cut yourself some slack – work can wait.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

For every one thing you have to regret in life there are at least 10 things you should be grateful for, so don’t believe that you never get the breaks and look on the bright side again. The sun’s change of signs today will lighten your mood considerably.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have plenty to do on the home front today but don’t let that stop you from having a good time. You should in fact be able to find ways to combine domestic chores with social activities, ways that only a Pisces would think of.

