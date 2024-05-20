Your daily horoscope: May 20, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will need to be a bit pushy over the coming 12 months, especially if you intend to use your creative talents to move up the career ladder and make some serious money. The universe will clear your path but it is you who must walk it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are smart you will ignore any gossip you hear about a close friend. Most likely they have rivals and enemies who are trying to bad-mouth them and nothing they say is likely to be true. Be a real friend and stand by their side.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be entirely happy with what a friend or colleague expects of you today but you will do it anyway. Why? Because you know that you will need something from them in the not-too-distant future. You’ve got to give some to get some.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in your sign will bring no end of opportunities your way. Both in your personal affairs and in a professional capacity no door will be closed to you, at least not for long. Don’t rush things though – you have plenty of time to make your mark.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As the cosmic picture changes over the next few days there will be times when you feel anxious for no good reason. Your mood will improve by leaps and bounds if you make a conscious decision to look for the positive in every event.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You know that someone you work or do business with is up to something but you can’t put your finger on what it might be. Don’t let it worry you. There is a real possibility that their efforts are for your benefit, because they admire you so much.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t sit back and wait for others to make decisions for you or make the first move. As the sun moves into the career area of your chart there will be no end of opportunities to boost your professional standing – IF you seize the initiative.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun’s move into the most adventurous area of your chart today – to be followed by Venus, your ruler, and luck planet Jupiter later in the week – is a cosmic invitation to throw off any and all restraints. For you Libra, there are no limits.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have had trouble getting your message across in recent weeks but has it cost you in any great way? Not really. You tend to do best when you say less, so keep your thoughts to yourself and let others worry about what you may be planning.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The next few days will see a surge of positive cosmic activity in the partnership area of your chart, so any disputes, serious or trivial, you may have had with loved ones and friends can and must be put behind you. Embrace the future together.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make a point of sticking with what you know and trust today, no matter how boring it may seem to other people. The more friends and family members chase the latest fads and fashions the more conservative you should be in your outlook.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A massive shift of focus is about to occur, both on a personal level and at work. This change will be entirely for your benefit, so there is no reason to worry. Creatively and artistically, and maybe romantically too, a dynamic new phase is about to begin.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be feeling a bit lost and lonely at the moment but it’s no big deal because the people who really matter will still be there for you if you need some company today. They have not forgotten that you were always there for them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com