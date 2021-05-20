 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: May 20

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Saturn link on your birthday means you will benefit from listening to and learning from people whose outlook on life is wider and deeper than your own. Why make your own mistakes when other people’s experiences can help you avoid them?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As the sun moves into the communications area of your chart today you can and you must make a big noise about your many triumphs. You have so much to be proud of but not everyone is aware of what you have accomplished. That needs to change.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A new project could make you a lot of money if it goes right, but it could cost you a lot of money if it goes wrong. Yes, it does look like a good idea, but make sure you know the potential pitfalls before taking the plunge.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be eager to get started on whatever it is you have been dreaming of these past few weeks but don’t be hasty. The sun will be moving through your birth sign over the coming month, so you have time to plan ahead and get it right.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s journey through the most sensitive area of your chart will show up your weak points over the next few days. You must not ignore them. Your best course of action is to acknowledge and embrace them – and turn those weaknesses into strengths.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

New ways of looking at the world will challenge the way you think over the days and weeks to come. As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you don’t change your point of view often but on this occasion you will recognize how necessary it is.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Employers and other important people will become more demanding over the next few days and now you know that you can make sure you stay in control of your reactions. Even if they are not always civil to you, you must always be civil to them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be amazingly forceful today and anyone who tries to stand in the way of your plans won’t be standing for long! Libra may be one of life’s nice guys but you can also be quite ruthless in pursuit of your ambitions. Watch out world!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Money and possessions may be important but you must not let them take over your life. Issues relating to your wealth will dominate over the next few weeks but you must not start to believe that nothing else matters. The only priceless possession is love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun moves into the partnership area of your chart today, so make a special effort to bridge the gap that has opened up between you and a friend or relative. Your views are actually not that far apart, so get talking again and work something out.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your capacity for hard work may be more than most people can deal with but the planets warn if you burn the candle at both ends now it won’t be long before you burn yourself out! Slow down and take life at a more sensible pace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in your fellow Air sign of Gemini will boost your energy and intensify your enthusiasm, and that’s a very good thing. Put personal issues, such as family and financial worries, behind you today and focus on something of a creative nature.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As the sun moves into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart today you may get a bit excitable. By all means let your feelings show but don’t lose control or you could find some equally strong feelings coming back at you!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies