Your daily horoscope: May 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Saturn link on your birthday means you will benefit from listening to and learning from people whose outlook on life is wider and deeper than your own. Why make your own mistakes when other people’s experiences can help you avoid them?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As the sun moves into the communications area of your chart today you can and you must make a big noise about your many triumphs. You have so much to be proud of but not everyone is aware of what you have accomplished. That needs to change.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A new project could make you a lot of money if it goes right, but it could cost you a lot of money if it goes wrong. Yes, it does look like a good idea, but make sure you know the potential pitfalls before taking the plunge.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be eager to get started on whatever it is you have been dreaming of these past few weeks but don’t be hasty. The sun will be moving through your birth sign over the coming month, so you have time to plan ahead and get it right.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s journey through the most sensitive area of your chart will show up your weak points over the next few days. You must not ignore them. Your best course of action is to acknowledge and embrace them – and turn those weaknesses into strengths.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

New ways of looking at the world will challenge the way you think over the days and weeks to come. As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you don’t change your point of view often but on this occasion you will recognize how necessary it is.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Employers and other important people will become more demanding over the next few days and now you know that you can make sure you stay in control of your reactions. Even if they are not always civil to you, you must always be civil to them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be amazingly forceful today and anyone who tries to stand in the way of your plans won’t be standing for long! Libra may be one of life’s nice guys but you can also be quite ruthless in pursuit of your ambitions. Watch out world!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Money and possessions may be important but you must not let them take over your life. Issues relating to your wealth will dominate over the next few weeks but you must not start to believe that nothing else matters. The only priceless possession is love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun moves into the partnership area of your chart today, so make a special effort to bridge the gap that has opened up between you and a friend or relative. Your views are actually not that far apart, so get talking again and work something out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your capacity for hard work may be more than most people can deal with but the planets warn if you burn the candle at both ends now it won’t be long before you burn yourself out! Slow down and take life at a more sensible pace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in your fellow Air sign of Gemini will boost your energy and intensify your enthusiasm, and that’s a very good thing. Put personal issues, such as family and financial worries, behind you today and focus on something of a creative nature.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As the sun moves into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart today you may get a bit excitable. By all means let your feelings show but don’t lose control or you could find some equally strong feelings coming back at you!

