Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The only danger this year is there may be times when you allow your enthusiasm to run away with you. Stick to places you know and people you trust and make sure you are the one who gains the most from your creative genius.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t be afraid to question conventional wisdom today because while Mercury is going through one of its retrograde phases even things that others accept as fact could turn out to be entirely wrong. Never forget that even experts make mistakes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you are thinking of giving up on something – a project, a hobby or a relationship – that no longer excites you it might be wise to leave it a day or two before making a final decision. It may be boring today but it could be fun tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you stick your nose in someone else’s business today you can have no complaints if they make it very plain that your interest is neither wanted nor valued. This is one of those occasions when you could be too curious for your own good.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The message of the stars today is that you must be realistic about what you can hope to achieve. Jupiter in the career area of your chart will encourage you to believe that all things are possible but don’t start thinking you’re some kind of superhero.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s time to put a feud behind you once and for all. If you can convince yourself to forgive and forget and move on – and mean it – then a new world of possibilities will open up for you. Don’t waste energy on things that don’t matter.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Information that comes your way today will encourage you to believe you no longer have to worry about a work-related matter. But who is giving you this information? Can they be trusted? It’s possible that a rival is trying to confuse you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will do whatever it takes to get your message across today but be careful you don’t give the impression that you are so convinced of your own righteousness that it’s okay to reject everything else. That’s not the Libra way at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You enjoy a good debate but while communications planet Mercury is going through its retrograde phase you must make sure your beliefs are backed up by the facts 100 per cent. Get one little thing wrong and your rivals will demolish you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today’s Mercury-Jupiter link makes this a good time to ask some serious questions about life and in doing so expand your understanding of the world. You may not have all the answers yet but you can sense you are getting close. Keep thinking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you don’t feel like being sociable today then don’t force it, not even to please friends and loved ones. Sometimes you want nothing more than to be left alone with your thoughts and if that’s how you feel now you must be true to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will see a number of things that other people miss today but there is also a danger that you will overlook the one thing that makes the rest irrelevant. You need to be aware that the bigger picture is made up of a lot of smaller pictures.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you see or hear something that can be turned to your advantage today you must act quickly and decisively. Compared to some signs you may not have much of a killer instinct but you know how to be ruthless if the situation demands it.

