HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Upheavals at home and at work are more likely than not over the next 12 months but don’t try to avoid them because change is essential. Go with the flow and become a willing co-creator with the universe rather than constantly fighting against it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The universe is very much on your side this weekend, so don’t hold back – get out into the world and show what you are capable of. There is something about you now that even your rivals recognize puts you on a higher creative level than everyone else.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Family and financial matters will figure high on your “to do” list this weekend and the good news is you will be in the mood to get things done. Mars in the domestic area of your chart in particular means you won’t take No for an answer.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun’s move into your sign this weekend will brighten your outlook considerably after a rather bleak phase when you thought the universe had forgotten you exist. Social activities are under especially good stars, so get out there and make new friends.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be thinking deeply about who you are and where you are going in life over the next 48 hours. Don’t get too serious though as there are still plenty of fun times to be had. You are allowed to laugh and you are allowed to love.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars moves into your birth sign this weekend and almost immediately you will feel a surge of energy running from the top of your head right down to your toes. You must though use that energy wisely. Put your creative and romantic aims first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something that seems trivial to you may seem of earth-shattering importance to a friend or family member this weekend, so watch what you say or your flippant attitude could cause problems. Tell them you share their concerns, even if you don’t.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to be out there making things happen now that both the sun and Mars are moving in your favour. Friendships and travel plans are under excellent stars this weekend, and the further you wander the more good times you will enjoy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun’s move into the wealth area of your chart will encourage you to look at your finances and start making the kind of changes that will earn money in the long-term. Spend less, save more and aim for a big payday in the near future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There may be times this weekend when you don’t understand why loved ones act the way they do but don’t let it worry you. The sun’s move into your opposite sign means they know what they are doing, even if you have a hard time working it out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will have to shout to get yourself heard this weekend, and even then not everyone will be listening. But that’s okay. The important point is that you say your piece so no one can say later on that you did not warn them of impending doom.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As Mars moves into your opposite sign this weekend you will no longer be able to avoid a partnership issue that has been making life difficult for everyone involved. One way or another it needs to be resolved, so get your whip out and give it a crack!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Resist the urge to change things for the sake of it over the next 48 hours. On the work front especially there will be a lot of pressure to modify your routines and methods so you are moving with the times. Don’t. Let the times catch up with you.

