Your daily horoscope: May 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will get no end of chances to prove yourself but don’t fall into the trap of thinking you have to take advantage of them all. Be selective in the goals you go for and realize that one thing done really well is what you will be remembered for.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Can you tell fact from fiction? Let’s hope so because someone is going to spin you a line today and your mind will need to be alert to spot where they are trying to trick you. If in doubt, let your instincts guide you – they are seldom wrong.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If there is something that has yet to be finished, something that should have been put to bed days if not weeks ago, then you still have just enough time to complete it. But it’s got to be today – because you won’t get another chance.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun and Mercury both enter your birth sign tomorrow, so in a way your year is about to begin again. Forget about what happened yesterday, or last week, or last month – the only thing that matters is what you will do in the future.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have nothing to worry about and a great deal to look forward to and it is essential that you remind yourself of that fact every chance you get. The sun’s imminent change of signs must not be allowed to affect your thinking in a negative way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will need to work closer than you have been doing with friends and colleagues over the next few weeks. You may be a leader by nature but sometimes even Leo has to accept that real strength comes from being part of a team.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As both the sun and Mercury, your ruling planet, move into the career area of your chart tomorrow the next few days are going to be hugely important for your work and for the position you hold in the world. Aim high, then go higher still!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Put any worries you may have out of your mind and start smiling wider than you have ever smiled before. As from tomorrow there will be no holding you back – it will be love and laughs all the way – and you may be on your way travel-wise too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Partnerships and relationships won’t be quite so intense over the next few days as they have been in recent weeks and that’s good. But don’t think you can completely ignore issues that have divided you. They will still be there, lurking in the background.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are about to enter a more positive phase but it is also a phase in which you will need to take more notice of the people you interact with on a one-to-one level. Their needs and your needs must be brought into a more pleasing alignment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun moves out of your fellow earth sign of Taurus tomorrow and that means, among other things, that you will have to get a bit more serious about your well-being. To put it at its most basic: Don’t work yourself to a standstill Capricorn!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

One of the best times of the year is about to begin and there will be no stopping you over the next four weeks or so. Just remember to slow down occasionally and admire the scenery along the way. It’s not about doing top speed all the time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A number of new duties and responsibilities will come your way this week, some of them to do with your domestic situation, and you must not try to avoid them. You can still have fun, of course, but make sure there’s a method to your madness.

