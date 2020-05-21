Your daily horoscope: May 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to tie yourself down with set aims and detailed plans over the coming year. You will do best if you allow each day to unfold and then go where your instincts take you. The universe knows what you need, so allow it to guide you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Why are you trying so hard to conform to an image which others have of you but which in no way reflects who you really are? It’s not like you to want to please everyone else at your own expense, so take a step back and start again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Good fortune will be coming your way in one form or another over the next few days but it won’t seem so good if you allow negative thoughts to take root in your mind. What have you got to worry about? Very little, so get your act together.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A few weeks from now you will probably look back and wonder why you ever doubted your ability to get to the top and stay there. This is your time of year Gemini, so believe you can climb mountains, taking it a confident step at a time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if you are not doing much at the moment but your mind is a frenzy of activity. The more ideas you allow to bubble into your brain the more options you will have a month from now when the sun moves in your favour again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Life will speed up quite dramatically over the next 48 hours, so prepare yourself. The good news is you have a lot of physical and mental energy to burn, so it’s unlikely you won’t be able to last the pace – more likely you will be setting it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point sitting back and waiting to see what fate has in store for you, not when there are so many things you can do to set the agenda. On the work front, especially, don’t be afraid to take the lead. Others will happily follow you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may seem as if you have too many balls in the air at the moment but don’t worry – you will be able to control them quite easily. The sun in the flexible sign of Gemini will do wonders for your juggling skills, both at home and at work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars for you today Scorpio is that if you think wealthy you will be wealthy. Your mind is a powerful tool and if you apply it to problems of a financial and business nature you are sure to boost your earning power.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It will pay you to be nice to people, even people who are not always nice to you. The sun in your opposite sign will help you to recognize that it is by reaching out to others that you do the best for yourself. Everything and everyone is connected.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A friend or family member will ask you to do something you think is unethical today and you must have the strength of mind to refuse. It may put a strain on your relationship but rather that than you can’t look yourself in the mirror in the morning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun is now firmly placed in the most dynamic area of your chart, and tomorrow’s new moon will nudge you to get started on some new and exciting project. Don’t waste time getting other people’s approval, because the only approval you need is your own.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to make changes just for the sake of it today but you would be wise to think again. If something isn’t broken then why bother “fixing” it? If you’re in a meddling sort of mood then meddle with something that isn’t important.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com