Your daily horoscope: May 21, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you are determined to succeed then nothing and no one that can stop you from reaching your goals. Don’t be too intense about it though – most people are on your side because they know that what is good for you is good for them as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you disagree with what loved ones or work colleagues expect of you then speak up and let them know it isn’t going to happen. You can be incredibly stubborn when the mood takes you and, without doubt, that mood will take you today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You expect the best of yourself and you expect the best of other people. Unfortunately, a colleague you have been working with closely seems to be happy with second best. Be ruthless and replace them with someone whose outlook mirrors your own.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Whatever scruples you have about putting your own needs first, push them aside today and go after both pleasure and profit. This is your time of year and you have every right to make the most of it. Don’t take a back seat to anyone.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have listened to so many voices and heard so many opinions in recent weeks that your brain is probably more than a little scrambled. Shut out all the negative thinking today and focus on just one little thing you know will bring a smile to your face.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t let other people make decisions for you today. They may be well meaning but the planets warn the moves they choose will be entirely wrong for you. Take back control and make sure it is your needs alone that are being catered for.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be frustrating that you are being held back from following a course of action you know would be exactly right for you but go with the flow and don’t make a scene. Your chance to shine will come soon enough, so be patient.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Here are the most recent days’ forecasts:

Your daily horoscope: May 20, 2024

Your lookahead horoscope for the week: May 19, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 18, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 17, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 16, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The number of changes that occur over the next few days will be enough to make most people’s heads spin but you have been expecting them and won’t be fazed in the slightest. Changes are good for you now, so embrace them completely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

According to some people you have been taking life too seriously of late. They are right but they are wrong as well. There is a lot at stake at the moment, personally and financially, and that’s excuse enough not to waste your time on frivolities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Over the next few days you are going to have to decide which activities are worth giving your attention to and which activities are a waste of time and energy. Be ruthless if you have to. You are under no obligation to exert yourself for other people’s benefit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t have to get permission to follow a new path through life. The fact that almost no one agrees with your choice of direction makes no difference – if it feels right to you then go for it, because no one will do it for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Whatever challenges come your way today and over the remainder of the week you can be 100 per cent certain they are challenges the universe has sent to bring out the artistic and creative side of your nature. Don’t just look to the stars, become one!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will quickly get to the heart of a situation that seems to be confusing everyone else. That’s because you insist on knowing and facing the truth no matter how unwanted it may be. Make it your business to help others face up to that truth as well.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com