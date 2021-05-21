 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: May 21

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday means you will be game for anything over the coming 12 months, but it also warns you could exhaust yourself if you try to do everything. Identify your top two or three goals and put everything you’ve got into reaching them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A good deed you did for someone in the past will come back to you in some way today and you would be a fool not to make the most of it. If the universe feels you are worthy of a reward then who are you to question it?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your likes and dislikes will intensify today and it’s quite likely you will fall out with someone. Try not to see everyone you meet as a potential enemy. If you make the effort to see them as a friend then maybe that’s what they’ll turn out to be.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in your sign links with Jupiter, planet of luck, today but there is a danger you might take too much for granted and end up being dissatisfied with what you get, even though you get much more than other people. Be grateful for your good fortune.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s important that you know when to stop, especially if you are the kind of Cancer who likes to be at the front of things. If you are leading the charge and look round to see no one is following you it could be you’ve taken a wrong turning!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are involved in anything to do with the financial side of life today you need to be careful. Your confidence in your own abilities is such that you may believe you cannot possibly fail – which is exactly when you are most likely to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Jupiter in the partnership area of your chart will help with relationships today, so if there were any harsh words spoken recently now is the time to make amends. Whatever may have been said just forgive and forgive and move on – together.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t lack for enthusiasm today but common sense may be in short supply. Under no circumstances take on too many tasks of make promises you may not be able to keep. Enthusiasm won’t help you much if you find your energy levels falling short.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means aim to be the biggest and the best but keep a sense of proportion too. Not even a Scorpio can claim to be superhuman – you have limits like everyone else – so strive for excellence but don’t worry if you sometimes fall an inch or two short.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Because the sun is at odds with your ruling planet Jupiter today you need to be aware that not everyone can be as adventurous and unafraid as you. Make allowances for those who prefer a quieter life with fewer life-changing challenges. That’s most people!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be on the move constantly today but at some point you will have to stop to catch your breath. Your stamina, both physical and mental, may be amazing but you are human like everyone else, so know your limits and always respect them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something that just a few days ago seemed to be going wrong is now going right in a big way. But don’t start thinking it will carry on going right without guidance from you. If you get a second chance at something make sure you don’t need a third.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be sensitive to other people’s cares and challenges but at this present moment in time you need to avoid sob stories and tales of woe. The world is full of opportunities and you are determined to get your share of the good things in life.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

