Your daily horoscope: May 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun and Mercury join forces on your birthday in a way that will clarify what needs to be done to make your life more successful and enjoyable. Understanding the world is important, of course, but understanding yourself is what will give you an edge.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Get out into the world and have fun today. Your open and optimistic nature will attract people to you and you will share plenty of laughs. Your progress will be smooth and easy over the next few weeks, so start enjoying life again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to commit yourself to any big decisions today, especially decisions of a financial nature. Also, although the sun in the money area of your chart will take care of your needs, that is not an excuse to go on a spending spree.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A new solar year begins for you today and as Mercury, your ruling planet, moves into your sign as well there is precious little you cannot do. Good things are about to happen, the kind of things you will look back on fondly for years to come.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The message of the stars today is that you should not do things for people that they should be doing for themselves. Don’t let friends and family members make you feel guilty about doing less for them – they need you to push them, not protect them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Over the next few days you will start to see the effects of something you started earlier in the year, and the effects will be good. They could be better still in the future if you get more people involved. You can’t do it all on your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to think in terms of winning and losing. It might appear as if the situation you are in is “do or die” but it isn’t that drastic. Life is not a zero sum game and if you play it right today everyone can be a winner.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Over the next few days everything will fall into place and you will see the connections that have always been there but which you somehow managed to miss. Once that occurs life will be a happier, sunnier place and you will no longer be the odd one out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to be nice to people just because you feel it is expected of you. You certainly don’t have to be nice to them if they are your rivals. Do what is good for you today, regardless of what others might think of it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun and Mercury move into your opposite sign today you will quickly discover that partnership matters are of even more importance than they used to be. Don’t do things just for yourself, do them for other people too. Life is a team game.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will have to make a few adjustments to your working routine but once they are in place everything will flow a lot easier. You may find it hard to reject old habits but until you do you won’t be able to move on in any meaningful sense.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to get rid of that negative outlook you have been carrying around with you and start seeing life from a more joyful perspective. The sun in Gemini will help you get your act together and once it’s together there will be no stopping you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun and Mercury move into the area of your chart that governs your home and family today and in some way or other you will be expected to step up and take charge of a domestic situation that needs your sensitivity, and also your strength.