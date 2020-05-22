Your daily horoscope: May 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will live something of a charmed life over the coming year, but there is also a danger that you will take your good fortune for granted and not reach the heights that the universe makes available to you. Do something amazing with the talents you’ve been given.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As today’s new moon falls in one of the more outgoing areas of your chart you will be in one of your chatty moods. Not everyone will be inclined to blather on with you but that’s okay as you will do most of their talking for them!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A new moon in the financial area of your chart sounds lucky but as Mercury squares up to Neptune, planet of deceit, someone could try to trick you into doing something costly, so be on your guard. Avoid spending money unless you absolutely have to.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is one of the best times of the year to begin something new, so get your head together, get serious about your ambitions and get started on that big project you have been dreaming about for so long. It won’t be just a dream much longer.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more some people urge you to make a quick decision today the more you should take your time and make sure you get it right. Most likely you don’t have to do anything at all – you can just sit back and let the universe do it for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is a good day to join forces with people who share your ideals and whose friendship could take you places. Is there some way you can improve your own prospects while helping to make the world a better place too? There is, and you will find it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new moon in the career area of your chart will help you move up on the work front, but don’t get so caught up in your own ambitions that you neglect to help those who depend on you one-to-one. Love is more important than worldly success.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

News from afar is likely today, maybe from someone you lost contact with a long time ago. This time, when you say you will stay in touch, make sure you mean it. Good friendships, even when experienced at a distance, should always be cherished.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to be honest with yourself about what is and is not possible in your life. And you need to make sure you are in control of your thoughts at all times. You may not care what others think about you, but what do you think about yourself?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What someone suggests today may sound exciting but before you jump right in and commit yourself you need to make sure there are no hidden dangers. Also, find out what’s in it for you and what’s in it for them. Are you being taken advantage of?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You appear to be having doubts about a project that everyone else seems so enthusiastic about. You may not be able to explain why you think it’s a bad idea but if your instincts suggest you need to be careful then that should be warning enough.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A new moon in the most dynamic and creative area of your chart will inspire you to raise your sights, raise your game and raise some hell as well. This is the best possible time of year to ignore imposed limits and do what feels right for you personally.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no point getting worked up emotionally if other people make use of their position to tell you what to do. The more you cry and complain the more they will try to force you to comply. Instead, do what they ask with a smile on your face.

