Your daily horoscope: May 22, 2024

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you are fed up dancing to someone else’s tune then why not make up one of your own? Pluto’s influence on your birthday means you have the power to change things but it won’t just happen as if by magic. Seize the initiative and never let it go.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you have been held back from the most is what you will make most progress in over the next 24 hours. Today’s sun-Pluto link will sweep away obstructions and leave you a clear path to your goal. After that it’s up to you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It might be smart to think again about a plan that leaves a lot to chance. You may be feeling lucky but the planets warn you won’t get everything your own way between now and the end of the week. Why take risks when you don’t have to?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in your sign links to power planet Pluto today, which will do wonders for your energy levels and your self-belief. On the other hand, as Pluto is going through its retrograde phase, try not to be too reckless for your own good.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t care that the world is in turmoil, you care only that your affairs are moving ahead nicely on every possible level. That might sound selfish to some but if everyone were to look at life this way the world might be a better place.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everything seems to come easy to you now and that’s great, but don’t take your good fortune for granted or it could come as a shock if you encounter a setback today. Also, ignore other people’s negative outlook on life. No, the end is NOT nigh!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means strive to impress the people you work with today but don’t go so far that you take on too much and make a mistake that could have been avoided. You don’t have to strive to be special – those in authority are well aware of your worth.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Now that the sun is moving through the most adventurous area of your chart you can and you must put yourself about a bit, both in your personal affairs and in your work. Don’t let other people limit your options – feel free to come and go as you please.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Financial matters are under interesting stars at the moment and it is certainly possible that you could stumble on a money-making idea that solves a lot of your problems. On the other hand, it could create problems too if you take too much for granted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means help a friend in need but be wary if their sob story sounds as if it has been rehearsed. If they ask you for a loan make sure they are going to use it to get out of a hole rather than dig it still deeper.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Friends and colleagues may talk a good game but words will only take them, and you, so far. Make sure that whatever suggestions they come up with today can be turned into actions that lead to success. If not, it’s just meaningless talk.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have wasted more than enough time on people who are unlikely to ever live up to your expectations. The bigger your dreams the more you need to make sure that those who are going to come along for the ride share your motivation.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to get tough with someone who is not making much of an effort but keep your irritation to yourself for the time being. They could be cooking up something in secret that, when you find out about it, you will heartily approve of.

