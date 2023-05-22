HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mars link on your birthday will encourage you to be more adventurous both at home and at work. If other people try to hold you back or impose limitations on what you say or do just ignore them and do it anyway. It’s your life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun’s link to your ruling planet Mars today will raise your spirits and boost the clarity of your thinking. If you can hold a strong picture in your mind of what it is you are aiming to accomplish there is little doubt you will succeed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stop worrying about what might happen and get out there and make things happen. The cure for depression is action and no matter how bad your current situation may appear to be once you get moving it won’t be long before you are smiling again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t let personal feelings cloud your judgment about what needs to be done. If you can push your emotions to one side and stick to the facts you will make the right call. Listen to your heart too, of course, but don’t let it dictate to you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There has been a lot of stopping and starting of late but today’s sun-Mars link suggests you will soon be on the move again and enjoying the experience. Be bold, be brave and be the one who makes things happen, both in your personal life and at work.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Keep your highest ideals in mind at all times and strive to meet them every minute of every day. Mars in your sign endows you with huge amounts of physical, mental and emotional energy but for best results they must be used wisely.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you talk tough today you may get what it is you desire but you could also create tension that doesn’t need to be there. Turn on the charm instead and get what you want through co-operation rather than competition. Then everyone will be a winner.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Others will praise you to the skies today and no doubt you deserve every kind word. Just be careful that you don’t let all those nice comments lull you into a false sense of security. There are still plenty of serious issues that need to be dealt with.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Ignore the big picture and focus instead on the little things that may not mean much on their own but which could add up to something important in the long-term. Also, keep an eye on how people react to what you say. Learn to read their body language.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars in Leo will bring out the best in your nature today and whatever problems you may have had in recent weeks will disappear as if by magic. A more positive outlook on your part will attract the kind of events that make life worth living.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you want to make major changes today it will be up to you to make the first move. Loved ones won’t be willing to admit that it was their mistakes that made bad things happen, so put your ego aside and admit it was your fault too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Friendships are under excellent stars at the moment and almost everyone you meet will want to do things for you. Take advantage of that fact to push ahead with social and travel plans that had to be put on hold earlier in the month.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to be so negative in your thinking when dealing with a family matter that has caused some disruption of late. Like you, loved ones want to resolve the situation, so get your heads together and look for solutions – they’re right there in front of you.

