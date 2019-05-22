Your daily horoscope: May 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday means not only that your instincts will be super sensitive but that you will act on them quickly and decisively. It’s quite possible you will do something spectacular this year. You certainly won’t be ignored.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you work with is likely to challenge you today, but why should that worry you? Aries is a sign that enjoys being tested, so take them on and show them you are every bit as good as they are, if not ten times better.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You like to shock people occasionally, both to keep them on their toes and to enjoy the look of amazement on their faces. But don’t go too far and say or do something for which you may never be forgiven. There are limits, even for Taurus.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It is more than likely that you will find yourself in a fight or flight situation today and the only sensible option is to run away. If that isn’t possible, keep your temper under control and try to defuse the situation with your sparkling wit.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you go it alone today you will do well, but if you work with others you will do even better. With Mars in your sign you feel you can win any battle, and maybe you can, but it will be easier if you have an army behind you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It is odds on that the pressure you find yourself under at the moment has been brought on by your own action, or inaction, rather than by what other people have been doing. So what do you do about it? You can start by cutting back on your commitments.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will find yourself drawn to someone today who is about as different from you personality-wise as it is possible to get. Have fun with them by all means but don’t take your relationship too seriously. It’s unlikely to stand the test of time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You know what you want, you know where to get it, and nothing – repeat, nothing – will be allowed to stand in your way. You don’t have to be ruthless about it but you do need to focus on your objective to the exclusion of everything else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is one of those times when you must take risks, even if your sixth sense tells you it might not be a good idea. The fact is if you don’t act decisively now then some people might start having doubts about you, and you can’t allow that.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t need to raise your voice to be heard today. On the contrary, the softer you speak the more others will take notice. Why? Because they can tell that you are being serious, and a serious Sagittarius is not to be trifled with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Push yourself hard over the next 24 hours, and push those around you hard as well. Mars in your opposite sign means that others will respond better if you crack the whip a bit. But only a bit – you don’t want to put them out of action!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Uranus, your ruler, is aligned with Mars today, so follow your instincts and put every last ounce of energy you have into what you are working on. This is one of those days when you can get a huge amount done, so don’t waste it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you worry about making mistakes today the more likely it is they will come about, so close your mind to any kind of negative thinking and believe – really, truly, utterly believe – that you are on the winning side, and you will be.

