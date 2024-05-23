Your daily horoscope: May 23, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is so much positive cosmic activity on your birthday this year that you are clearly destined to accomplish something great. Even the full moon won’t be able to stop you making difficult things look easy, so get out there and be amazing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The pace of life may have been a bit slow of late but that will change big time. Cosmic activity in the most open and outgoing area of your chart, plus today’s full moon, means you can take your foot off the brake and get moving at last.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Recent events have lifted your spirits to such an extent that you no longer believe that your efforts have no meaning. Remind yourself every hour and every minute that you alone create your reality and that you alone have responsibility for your moods.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Are you feeling on top of the world? Well, you should be because the cosmic powers are on your side and if you don’t feel ten feet tall right now you will do before the end of the week. It’s time to get that smile back on your face.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Stop making out that life is so tough and start behaving as if you can do anything you please – because you can! Your attitude toward everyday events, be they “good” or be they “bad”, is what determines whether your journey is going to be easy or hard.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Recent events have taught you some valuable lessons, not least of them being that just because other people occupy positions of power and influence does not mean they are smarter than you. On the contrary, you are clearly in a higher league.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s full moon will in some way or other put you to the test but that’s a good thing in that you need to be pushed to your limits so that you know what you are truly capable of. Refuse to be intimidated and refuse to be a failure.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Here are the most recent days’ forecasts:

Your daily horoscope: May 22, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 21, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 20, 2024

Your lookahead horoscope for the week: May 19, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 18, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What you thought was so important yesterday will mean nothing at all to you today, so be ruthless and ditch it the first chance you get. There are dozens of things going on in the world that are far more worthy of your attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s full moon will make it easy for you to get rid of all the junk, both emotional and physical, that you have been dragging around for the past few months. Get back to basics today by adopting a more minimalist approach to life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Because there is a full moon in your sign you may be a bit touchy today. If you get annoyed with someone recognize that it is most likely you who is making things worse than they need to be. Count to 10 slowly and let your anger evaporate.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

In recent weeks you have worked on a number of activities that have been rewarding both personally and financially. Now you must move to the next level and focus on the one activity that is most likely to make you a star. Get serious about it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Set your sights high and refuse to lower them a single inch, even if others say you are expecting too much of yourself. It may or may not be true that we have but one life to live but act as if it is and give it your all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t push yourself too hard today because the full moon is likely to make most of your efforts redundant. Your schedule may be crammed with things that “Must Be Done” but you won’t lose out if you ignore them for the next 24 hours.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com