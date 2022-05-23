Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Mercury, your ruler, on your birthday suggests you are going to be given a chance to put right what you got very wrong not so long ago. Don’t pass up this opportunity because it’s unlikely you will get a third bite at the cherry.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make the most of today’s very helpful sun-Jupiter link to get things done both at home and at work. Be assertive at all times but make sure loved ones and colleagues know you are striving as much for their interests as for your own.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t be in too much of a hurry to prove yourself. As Mercury moves back into your sign today you may get the impression that you need to get things done and dusted now, immediately, this very minute but it isn’t true. Act less, think more.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There seems to be some tension in the air at the moment and you have no idea what might have caused it. Whatever the reason you must make sure you don’t react to other people’s thoughtless comments. They’re under as much pressure as you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you want to do and what you will be required to do are going to be two very different things this week, so get your head together and make sure you are in the right frame of mind to tackle what’s about to be thrown at you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You want to get out and about but as Mercury is still moving retrograde it may be a while before you get the chance to travel. That will give you extra time to finish a project that should have been completed by now. No more excuses!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It might be wise to keep what a friend has told you to yourself today. If you let a third party in on the secret it’s unlikely you will be trusted with sensitive information again, and you know how much you hate being left out of the loop!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to make a big issue of it if a friend or colleague says something you profoundly disagree with today. They are as entitled to their opinion as you are to yours – and they are as likely to change their opinion as you are as well!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Jupiter in the work area of your chart gives you enough energy to do three jobs at once but that does not mean you should. Focus on the one thing that matters more to you than anything else today and give it 100 per cent at all times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Say what you have to say over the next 24 hours and say it in a way that leaves no room for doubt or misunderstanding. Don’t worry that your in-their-face approach might upset a few people – that’s their fault for being overly sensitive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be true that someone you live or work with has been taking you for granted but why should that matter? Their attitude towards you has no bearing on what you can accomplish in life, so put them out of your mind and carry on as before.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s sun-Jupiter link will add a touch of fun to your affairs but don’t expect everyone to have the same easygoing outlook as you. You’ll get a few disapproving glances from those who like to wallow in negativity. Give them a really big smile in return.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The only danger now is that you might let your confidence soar so high that you start to believe you cannot fail no matter how many risks you take. If your head swells too much today the universe might be tempted to stick a pin in it!

