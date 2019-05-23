Your daily horoscope: May 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means think deeply about your own life and the lives of those around you this year, but make sure your overall attitude is positive and fun-loving. Whatever you choose to do, do it with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you need to realize is that there are only so many hours in a day and trying to cram everything in to just 24 hours is a recipe for chaos. Instead, try to slow things right down – that way you may actually get more done.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Resist the temptation to ridicule someone’s point of view today. It may seem stupid to you but from where they stand it not only makes sense but also has meaning on a personal level. Just this once, keep your opinions to yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to get too serious about what you are expected to take care of today. Keep your workload as light as you can and don’t stress about what you have to do. An easygoing attitude will make even the most tedious of tasks bearable.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will need to be on your guard today as the planets warn that someone you work or do business with could turn against you for no apparent reason. As a general rule of thumb, anyone who says “trust me” is definitely not to be trusted!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will be tempted to do something irrational today. Why? You have absolutely no idea. You are just in one of those moods where it seems like fun to do things that those around you don’t expect. It’s okay to be a bit silly occasionally.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Under no circumstances try to appease someone who is giving you a hard time, because that will only encourage them to be even more negative toward you. But don’t get angry either. Stay calm, say nothing and simply remove yourself from their presence.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If what a friend or work colleague tells you today does not ring true you must make sure you are protected. Keep your suspicions to yourself but under no circumstances give them the impression that you believe every word they say.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may find it hard to decide whether your glass is half full or half empty but that’s okay. Look on the bright side if you can but accept that now and again doubts are going to creep into your mind. You’re only human after all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone you have dealings with is about as different from you as it is possible to get and there is every possibility that you will fall out in some way today. Let it happen. Once you have both said your piece you will respect each other again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although communications planet Mercury links with Saturn, your ruler, today, you must be careful what you say, especially when dealing with people above you on the career or social ladder. They may not appreciate your criticisms, however mild or accurate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is a very real danger that you will overdo it today. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart compels you to push ahead on all fronts but if you push too hard you could hurt yourself. You have limits Aquarius, just like everyone else.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Steer clear of extremes, both in your personal life and at work. If you find yourself getting angry with someone in a position of power you should zip your lip and walk away. If the situation escalates it could be you who comes off worse.

