Your daily horoscope: May 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Aim to do something different with your life over the coming 12 months, something that inspires you to look at the world in a new way. Don’t listen to those who say you’ve taken leave of your senses – on the contrary, you’ve only just begun to find them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The path you are on at the moment may be rough at times but you are tough enough to not only take it but to thrive. Anyone who thinks you will fold under pressure over the next 24 hours is clearly a very poor judge of character.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be rebellious by nature but there is every chance you will find yourself at odds with the accepted way of doing things today. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially if those around you have got into a bit of a rut – and they have.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If there is something in your life you would like to change then now is the time to stop thinking about it and start doing it instead. The sun in your sign, and the approaching lunar eclipse, will help you turn parts of your world upside down.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The universe wants to know if you are confident enough to make the kind of decisions that affect people’s lives. If the answer is ‘Yes’ you will soon get the chance to make those decisions, and test yourself against those who don’t want you to make them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There are so many opportunities to shine now and all you have to do is pick one of them and stick with it all the way to fame and fortune. If, however, you change your mind halfway through and try to do something else you’ll most likely fail.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you expect the unexpected over the next few days you won’t go far wrong. Wednesday’s lunar eclipse is sure to set the cat among the pigeons but if you are mentally and emotionally prepared for the worst you’ll most likely come through unscathed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your life will change for the better this week but you will also have to deal with certain people whose attitude is far too negative. If you can, stay out of their way. If you can’t, make sure they know their complaining is not appreciated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Most things change slowly over time but once in a while life throws everything up in the air and there’s no telling what it will look like when it all lands. Such a time is now. Keep your eyes on the sky and watch out for falling dreams!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If a relationship is not going as well as you would like it to go then what happens over the next few days could signal the end. You’ll know for sure over the next 48 hours if there is any possibility it can still be made to work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will get the chance to reinvent yourself in some way over the next few days. If there is one thing you hate it is being predictable, so don’t be afraid to go off in a direction that leaves even those who know you well a bit confused.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been one to favor tradition and you will eagerly take advantage of an opportunity to rock the boat a bit today. Don’t rock it too hard though or you may fall out alongside everyone else. Your revolutionary zeal needs to be controlled.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whether you interfere in someone else’s affairs or they interfere in yours today the result will be the same: a whole lot of trouble. The planets warn in no uncertain terms that the wisest course of action by far is to leave well alone. But will you listen?

