Your daily horoscope: May 24, 2024

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be a mover and a shaker over the coming year and some of the moves you make will shake things up to such an extent that even those who know you well will be amazed. What can you do to make life more enjoyable? Anything you like!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you act as if nothing can possibly go wrong today then nothing will. With Jupiter about to join the sun and Venus in the most fun-loving area of your chart your upbeat attitude will attract great vibes, great people and great opportunities too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Why, when your prospects look so bright, does your face look so dark? Yes, it’s true, you can no longer adopt the kind of devil-may-care attitude that brought so many smiles and so much success, but there are still no end of reasons to be cheerful.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With the sun and Venus moving through your sign, and luck planet Jupiter joining them this weekend, this is the very best time of the year for you, so reject any negative thoughts that intrude on your mind and get out there and make amazing things happen.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if employers and other important people are not interested in your needs but is that true or are you interpreting their words and body language the wrong way? You can be overly sensitive at times, so try to lighten up a bit today.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Friendships are always good for you but with so much positive cosmic activity now taking place in the area of your chart that rules group activities your potential for long-term success is huge. Remember, what you do for others you also do for yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means you will be given extra responsibility over the next few weeks. That’s good in that it will do wonders for your reputation but don’t end up doing for others what they should be doing for themselves.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, is about to be joined by luck planet Jupiter in the most adventurous area of your chart, so be as daring as you like and don’t worry about the consequences. That doesn’t mean there won’t be consequences but they will generally be favourable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It does not matter how much you try to pretend that a problem does not exist it won’t go away as if by magic. The message of the stars is that you need to face up to what’s been bugging you – then deal with it once and for all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to be upfront about what you expect of other people in situations where you have to work together as partners or as a team. If you don’t spell out the terms and conditions now it leaves a lot of leeway for disputes and bad feelings later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your workload is going to increase dramatically over the next few days and you need to let employers and colleagues know that you are not going to be at their beck and call 24 hours a day. Insist on having a decent amount of time to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With so much cosmic activity taking place in the most dynamic area of your chart you can pretty much do as you please now. But don’t try to do everything. Focus on the two or three aims that really mean something to you and ignore the rest.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will have to do something you don’t much enjoy today but you know that however distasteful it may be you will be better off in the long-term if you settle it right now. Avoiding the situation will just make things worse further down the line.

