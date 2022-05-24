Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Friendships are well starred for the coming 12 months and the more you get out into the world and mix with all sorts of people the more opportunities, both personal and professional, will come your way. Always be yourself but aim to be your best self too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, planet of energy, moves into your birth sign today, so you will be even more active and ambitious than you were before, if that is possible. You will move ahead at lightning speed over the next few days, leaving rivals struggling, and failing, to keep up.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Instead of trying to change the world for the better, change yourself for the better. Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs deep thoughts and desires will encourage you to put your life under the microscope. You’ll discover some remarkable things!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Life is too short to worry what other people might think, so follow your instincts and do what you know is right for you. The critics may get worked up about it but they can’t stop you, so close your ears to their whining and get on with it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Mars moves into the career area of your chart today it’s possible you will lock horns with someone who outranks you. Don’t let them intimidate you into doing things that might reflect badly on you. They can do their own dirty work for a change.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more challenges you face over the next few days the more you will like it. Cosmic activity in one of the more dynamic areas of your chart will encourage you to believe you cannot possibility lose, and that sort of thinking is happily self-fulfilling.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Can you keep a secret? Or are you the sort who rushes out and tells the world what you know? Be warned, if it’s the latter you could leave yourself open to some serious criticism. Loose lips not only sink ships but ruin reputations as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mars in your opposite sign as from today will make people you deal with on a one-to-one basis considerably more aggressive than they have been of late. The best way to counter that is to remain icily calm, no matter what the provocation may be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone you work or do business with will encourage you to be more ambitious and assertive over the next few days and you must accept the invitation and show what you can really do. You’ve been a bit too cautious of late, so put yourself about more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As Mars moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today there can be no more half measures and no more half-hearted attempts to get ahead in the world. Identify your number one goal and go after it with every ounce of ambition you possess.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you try to keep someone you love on a short leash they are sure to rebel. Instead, let them express themselves on any and all levels and encourage them every step of the way. You may be conservative by nature but you don’t have to be possessive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more others try to keep you in one place or working on one thing the more you will want to break away. You’ve always been a free spirit but now more than ever you won’t be able to accept the limitations the world imposes on you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Take extra care with money today because there will be a huge temptation to go on a spree you cannot afford. Every time you get the urge to spend, spend, spend you must counter it with a combination of self-control and common sense. You can do it!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com