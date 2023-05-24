HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may have a dozen great ideas fizzing around your head at the moment but you won’t have either the time or the energy to do justice to them all. Select the three big ideas that engage you the most and focus on them exclusively this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Mars, your ruler, moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you can and you must set your sights high. Once you truly believe you have what it takes to succeed you will seize the initiative and start making things happen.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone needs your assistance and you won’t hesitate to respond to their cry for help. But you do need to make sure they are not trying to take advantage of your generous nature by getting you to do for them what they should be doing for themselves.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Once you start talking you sometimes find it hard to stop but why should that be a problem when you have so much to say that is worth listening to? Speak up and tell friends and colleagues alike what they need to know. They’ll thank you for it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need to improve your financial situation – and the planets suggests that you do – then stop dithering and do something about it today. Your head may be full of great ideas but what good are they if none of them turn a profit for you?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars in your sign makes all things possible, so now is the time to take an idea you have been toying with for months and do something with it that makes the world sit up and take notice. It CAN be made to work, IF you make an effort.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t waste time feeling sorry for yourself when there is so much you can do to improve your life for the better. To start with you need to avoid people who always seem to be finding reasons not to do something dynamic. They’re holding you back.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more time you spend out in the world enjoying yourself the more likely it is you will discover opportunities that benefit you both financially and professionally. Let your friends know what it is you most desire, because they may be able to get it for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars in the career area of your chart urges you to take decisive action and show those who doubt you that you are still a force to be reckoned with. Don’t listen to what they say can and cannot be done – only you know your strengths and weaknesses.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more you exercise your mind the more ideas will rise up from your subconscious and inspire you to do something extraordinary. You don’t need a great deal of input from the world at large, you need only to listen to your own inner voice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A joint financial matter requires your urgent attention. If you don’t sort it out soon you could turn partners and colleagues against you and may end up out of pocket if they decide to withdraw their money. Do whatever it takes to rebuild their trust in you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn if you lose your temper with someone who is not pulling their weight they will use that as an excuse to stop working with you altogether. Stay calm and remind them what their responsibilities are – to the job, to you and to themselves.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The reason why some of your recent efforts have not been up to your usual high standards is because you are too tense. You need to ease up a bit and rediscover the sweet spot where work is no longer a chore but something you look forward to.

