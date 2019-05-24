Your daily horoscope: May 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Put all failures and disappointments behind you once and for all and begin again with a clean slate. Draw a line under the past and refuse to revisit it either in your mind or in your heart. Only two things matter: today and tomorrow.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will get what you want eventually but you might get it quicker if you use persuasion rather than pressure. Mars, your ruling planet, warns that people are not in the mood to be forced, but they won’t mind a bit of outrageous flattery.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Important information must be kept to yourself. If you let slip something that you are not at liberty to divulge the consequences could be dire, not only for yourself but for other people, too. If everyone knows then it will no longer be special.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Most things are going well for you now but you are still focusing too much on the past. What you do today and over the weekend will become a part of your future, so do it with passion and pride and let the world see how special you are.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may take a bit of an effort to control your temper today but it will be worth it. The more a certain person deserves to feel the edge of your tongue the more you need to remind yourself that staying cool is essential. Think of your reputation.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your hectic schedule means you may be finding it hard to catch your breath but you really do need to slow down a bit. Don’t worry if you fall behind in your workload today, you can catch up later on when you feel 100 per cent again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new responsibility will take up a big slice of your time today and over the weekend, so don’t expect to be able to come and go as you please. If you are serious about what you are expected to do you will handle it with ease.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to take a more subtle approach with your rivals. The planets warn if you attack them head-on you stand a good chance of losing, but if you play it smart and find out their weaknesses you will beat them with ease. Think and act tactically.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If friends tell you one thing but your instincts tell you another it is your instincts you must listen to. Deep down you already know the answers to whatever questions you have been asking of yourself, so calm your mind and let the wisdom come through.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Get to the point quickly today. If you waste time skirting around an issue, maybe because you don’t want to hurt someone’s feelings, you could find you have run out of time and missed an opportunity. As a fire sign you know how to think and act fast.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today and over the weekend your one and only business should be to relax and take things easy. The early part of next week is going to be extremely busy, so pace yourself sensibly now and don’t be tempted to start anything new.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make sure you take your earphones with you if you are out and about today because there will be a lot of excess noise you need to cut out. Sob stories of one sort or another will come at you from every direction. Don’t listen to any of them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If there is something you think a friend or relative needs to know about then inform them immediately. The longer you leave it the harder it will be to persuade them that it isn’t as bad as it sounds. Use your way with words to soothe their fears.

