Your daily horoscope: May 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday means there will be lot of surprises for you over the coming year – all of them good ones. Don’t be afraid to try things that others say cannot be done. That may be true for them but it is not true for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There are times when you act as if you are a law unto yourself but what happens over the next few days will remind you that it’s not always possible to get your own way. The good news is that other people’s choices will benefit you too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may look as if you are in complete control of what’s going on but the challenges you face over the coming week will test your patience to the limit. Keep telling yourself there is no need to get annoyed – it will all come right in the end.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Now that the sun is moving deeper into your sign it should be somewhat easier to take a more positive view of what is going on around you. Remember, it’s not just what happens that matters, but also how you choose to react to it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you most need to recognize as the new week begins is that nothing in life stays the same for long. So while it may be painful having to say goodbye to something or someone you have come to rely on, it is still clearly time to move on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Why are you feeling so sorry for yourself? That’s not like you at all. Yes, there are a number of challenging things going on in your life at the moment but if you approach them in a more positive way you will cope with them all with ease.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There will be times over the next few days when you feel as if you could quite easily get up and leave. So why don’t you? Even if that’s not possible in a physical sense you can certainly take your emotional leave of people who annoy you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to believe that you can do as you please now, and to a certain extent you probably can, but don’t get carried away and start taking chances that could cost you later on. You may be doing well but you are not invincible!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Being the sort of person who knows how to look ahead you can probably see which way the wind is blowing and find ways to avoid the crash that is coming. Don’t make it every man for himself though – partner with people who share your insights.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be extra careful what you say during the early part of the week, or you could end up wasting a lot of time apologizing later on. You can sometimes be a bit too free and easy with your opinions so think carefully before you air them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may need to pretend that you are not in the least bit worried about what is going on around you – even though you may be badly scared. A lot of people will be depending on you to stay calm and guide them through the storm. Don’t let them down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have every right to hold certain opinions and those who say you are being irresponsible by giving voice to your doubts are mistaken. It would be irresponsible of you NOT to point out where the so-called “experts” have clearly got it wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no point tormenting yourself with fantasies about what might go wrong. Instead, keep telling yourself that everything in your life is still moving toward the correct destination. If you say it enough times your thoughts will make it a reality.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com