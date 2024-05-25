Your daily horoscope: May 25, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t hang back in the shadows – get out into the world and make use of your many talents. A combination of charm and determination will make it easy for you to get others over to your side – and your side will be the winning side.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to be too intense in your activities this weekend. There is so much positive cosmic movement now that you should be aiming to be as laidback as possible. Everything you need and desire will come to you anyway, so why strive too hard?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have your suspicions that a colleague is up to no good you must act on them quickly. You may not want to cause a scene but better that than allowing them to carry on making an unholy mess of what should be a straightforward job.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Good ideas will come thick and fast over the next 48 hours, but don’t try to keep track of each one that pops into your head because you won’t succeed. Carry a pen and notebook with you and jot down each idea the moment that it occurs.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Use your talent for cutting through confusion and getting to the heart of a situation to find out why a friend is making such a mess of things. Once you have isolated what they are doing wrong you can suggest ways to change. They will thank you for it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Now is the ideal time to start a project that you have been thinking about for at least the past six months. It doesn’t matter that you have not yet completed your planning, it matters only that you move to the next stage, the doing stage, immediately.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something will inspire you this weekend to look at your ambitions in a new light. Most likely you will realize that you have been aiming too low and need to raise your sights to a level where you can claim to be a leader rather than a follower.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t need to crack the whip to get things done this weekend – friends and loved ones want to please you to such an extent that they will deliver far more than is expected of them. Make the most of it, because you know it won’t last!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This may not be make or break time exactly but it is certainly a time when you need to push yourself a little bit harder and deliver a little bit more. Make sure colleagues do their bit as well – don’t attempt to do it all on your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The task you face this weekend may look daunting but if you get together with people who share your desire to get ahead in the world you should be able to handle it. Many hands, and many brains, will make light work of the situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone you had a bust-up with recently offers you an apology this weekend be smart and accept it – maybe even offer an apology of your own. You actually make a pretty good team and it would be a shame to end it over something trivial.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some of the insights you have over the next 48 hours will amaze those whose outlook on life is more limited than your own. They may be nothing much to you but to friends and colleagues they will look like genius. Make that work in your favour.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself this weekend, because the less other people know about what is going on in your head and your heart the more room you will have to move in a new direction. Don’t give too much away about yourself.

