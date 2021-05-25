 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: May 25

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something inside you is driving you on and there is no point trying to resist it. It may be something of a materialistic nature but that’s okay. Chasing fame and fortune on a personal level often leads to the doing of great things in the wider world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Yes, it’s quite likely that a colleague has been using underhand tactics to get ahead of you on the work front, but you don’t need to react. The universe will even things out without any input from you, so rise above it and carry on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s one thing to have lofty ambitions but quite another to believe that you will reach your goals as if by magic. Ambition works best when it is backed up by consistent effort, so get your act together and get busy on making a name for yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone seems determined to fan the flames of disagreement and the more you try to talk to them reasonably about it the more unreasonable they become. In which case your only option is to give up on them and put some distance between you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mars in your sign helps you believe that all things are possible but you still need to stay in touch with reality. Other cosmic influences will remind you that the further you want to travel the more assistance you are going to need, so don’t be a loner.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your luck is well and truly in at the moment but you must not get carried away and start believing you cannot fail because that is exactly when your luck is most likely to turn. Never take good fortune for granted, and always do something positive with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have several things on the go at the moment but the planets warn it is at least one thing too many. If you don’t cut back on what you are doing over the next 24 hours the universe will step in and start cutting for you!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem remarkably cheerful at the moment and long may it continue, but you need to be careful when dealing with people whose outlook on life may be more negative than your own. Don’t make light of their worries – they’ll hate you for it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The powers that be will give you a hard time today but you must not back down. According to the planets there is a principle at stake and you must not sacrifice it for an easy life, still less for promises of profit and promotion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point blaming others for your current predicament because both you and they are aware that it was your choices that brought you to where you are now. The solution, of course, is to make better choices in the future, and the future starts today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You never know what tomorrow might bring, so be smart and enjoy yourself today. That’s not to say that catastrophe is lurking round the next corner – it isn’t – but there is no point worrying about things you cannot influence, let alone control.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Expect good things to happen today and most likely they will. Expect bad things to happen and it’s odds on your day will be a disaster. Attitude is everything and the current cosmic picture demands that you think, feel and act in positive ways.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you may have thought of as an enemy in the past will surprise you today by doing something that makes your life easier. Is it a mistake or a trick? No it is not. They have a good side too and that’s the side you are seeing now.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

