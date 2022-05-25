Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your fate may be in your own hands but your birthday chart warns there are cosmic-sized forces at work that will try to steer you in a damaging direction. Trust your instincts, be true to your aims and, above all, don’t be afraid to say “No”.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You should know better than to change a winning formula, so why are you even considering doing something a different way than before? Stick with the methods and routines you know and trust and watch while others make changes and regret it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If something out of the ordinary happens today, and there is every possibility it will, you must deal with the situation quickly and efficiently. It may mean missing out on the fun and games your friends are enjoying but the effort will be worth it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A friend or family member may be difficult to win round to your way of thinking but why would you want them to look at life through your eyes rather than their own? It’s good that they see some things differently as it makes mistakes less likely.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be looking forward to what you have to do today but if you approach it in the right frame of mind it won’t be so bad. It could even be one of those situations when by worrying too much you create your own obstacles.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do something for yourself today, something that brings a smile to your face, even though it may result in others wearing a frown. You have done your share of looking out for other people’s interests, so look out for your own for a change.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to let your attention wander away from what you are working on today because if you lose track of what you should be doing you could get lost. If you don’t get it right this time you may find you’ve run out of time completely.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may seem as if someone you care for deeply has not been showing you much affection of late but the fact is they have a lot on their mind at the moment and have not had time to express their feelings. They’ll make up for it later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The time will come quite soon when you have to make a decision about a relationship. Is it worth carrying on with or are your differences so large it would be better to go in different directions? Don’t be impetuous but don’t delay much longer either.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What you most need to remember today is that words always have consequences. The planets warn that what seems like a jokey remark to you could be taken very seriously by someone you live or work with. Think carefully before you open your mouth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You like to be organized but with both Pluto in your sign and mind planet Mercury undergoing retrograde phases your life is likely to be all over the place. Never mind. It will all come together again around the time the moon is new early next week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can insist that loved ones and work colleagues give in to your demands today but the fallout is unlikely to be pretty. If you are smart you will make an effort to meet others halfway. Start by making sure they benefit too from what you are doing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone’s powers of persuasion will be dangerously seductive today but as communications planet Mercury is undergoing one of its retrograde phases you must not let their way with words lull you into a false sense of security. Keep your mental guard up.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com