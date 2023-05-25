HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

According to your birthday chart you have a unique destiny and will be at the centre of some truly world-changing events. Don’t be afraid to seek out the spotlight and let others know what you believe, because what you believe matters more than you realize.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may want to let someone know that you are less than pleased with their efforts but is that such a good idea? The planets warn they won’t take kindly to criticism and could try to derail your plans. Maybe it’s time to get a new partner.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If your money situation is not as strong as you would like it to be then you need to start thinking about how to improve it. It might be a good idea to begin with to stop wasting your cash on luxury items you don’t really need.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Confrontation of some sort is likely over the next 24 hours but now you know that you can make a conscious decision to stay calm and not get upset by other people’s petty words and actions. Just laugh at their stupidity – that will really annoy them!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The pressure will be on between now and the weekend, especially on the work front where people in positions of power will expect you to raise your game to meet a new kind of challenge. Never doubt you’ve got what it takes to succeed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Even if every suggestion you make is met with disapproval by friends and family today you must trust your instincts and push ahead with them anyway. Mars in your sign endows you with so much confidence that even if you are wrong you will believe you are right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Both good news and bad news will land in your Inbox today but the universe is still very much on your side and looking for ways to assist you. It could be the case that one piece of “bad” news turns out to be excellent news in disguise.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may annoy you that a friend insists they know better than you about a social or political issue but don’t lose your temper or your sense of perspective. It’s simply that people are different and sometimes see the same “facts” from different angles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be in one of those moods where nothing inspires you and you find it hard to make much of an effort but something will happen today that gets you thinking and moving again. The world needs your special talents to help make it a better place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No challenge will be too much for you today – in fact you will go looking for the kind of challenges that other people say are both foolish and reckless. Maybe they are – to them – but to you they are enthralling and make life worth living.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Ignore public opinion and do what you think is right. This is one of those occasions when it will pay to follow your instincts, even if they lead you in some pretty strange directions. You may be in a minority of one but you’re still the one who matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You could find yourself attracted today to someone who over the next few months brings a great deal of love and laughter into your life. There may be a lot of dark things going on in the world but on a personal level the future is bright.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There can be no more false starts and no more half-hearted moves – you have got to get serious about what you are doing in the world. Use your talent for bringing people together to give a boost to a cause or movement that is close to your heart.

