Your daily horoscope: May 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You enjoy a challenge, and that’s good, but you will need to remind yourself every now and again that some challenges are more important than others. What is it that inspires you to give of your best, each and every day? Make that the focus of your existence.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Things could get a bit tense today and if you are your usual outspoken self you could easily make matters worse by saying too much. It may be tough to keep your tongue behind your teeth but on this occasion it’s essential, so give it a try.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some people always look on the dark side of life – it’s almost as if they enjoy it – but you are not one of them. The more those around you find fault with the world the more you should point out what a marvellous place it really is.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t let others spoil your positive mood this weekend. The planets warn that you are likely to meet people who look at life in rigid terms of dark and light, but you don’t have to go down that route with them. Misery doesn’t deserve company.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Minor doubts seem to be annoying you at the moment and that is to be expected as the sun is now moving through the most sensitive area of your chart. You don’t have to give in to them though. You have a thousand reasons to be cheerful.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As mind planet Mercury comes under pressure this weekend you could find that your imagination plays tricks on you. Keep telling yourself that however dark the situation may seem it is nothing more than a temporary absence of light – and it will return.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You rarely go out of your way to draw attention to yourself and you are strongly advised not to change now. Adopt a low profile this weekend and let others get caught up in the back and forth of everyday life – you can happily live without it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Before taking up an offer of some kind this weekend you are advised to look into the situation in a little more depth. It could be that the offer is genuine but the planets warn that hidden forces are in play, forces that are best avoided.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Set your sights high this weekend and refuse to settle for second best. You may have to push yourself a bit harder than usual but since when has exerting yourself been a problem? No one gives as much as a Scorpio. No one can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must be honest with everyone over the next 48 hours, because if your words are later found out to be less than accurate you could find yourself in a lot of trouble. The people you will be dealing with demand the truth, so give it to them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Once you start a task you like to get it finished quickly but the planets warn that what you are working on now is going to take longer than you expected. Don’t just leave it half done because you will have to come back and complete it later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you have more staying power than most and that’s good because you will have extra duties and chores to deal with over the next 48 hours. Work through them methodically and don’t stop until they are done.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Pisces is such an adaptable sign that you can turn your hand to just about anything, but that does not mean you should try to do everything, at least not all in one go. Be selective in your activities this weekend. Do the important things first.

