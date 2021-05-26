Your daily horoscope: May 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to put personal feelings aside and work with people whose aims and ambitions match your own. You may not always get along with them on a one-to-one level but the basic fact is you need each other.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your plans may be amazing and you no doubt honestly believe they can be made to work but don’t start counting your chickens just yet. The lunar eclipse warns that few things will go as smoothly as you would like them to over the next 24 hours.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must resist the temptation to rush things. You must tell yourself there is no need to cram everything into the next few hours or even days. One of your great strengths is your steady nature, so you’ll do better if you slow down a bit.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be at the centre of things at the moment and no doubt that’s nice, but today’s lunar eclipse warns you won’t get everything your own way. Make sure you take other people’s wishes into consideration – ignore them at your peril.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may feel as if the whole world is against you but on a deep inner level you know that is nonsense. At this time of the year more than most you tend to be overly sensitive, so make a conscious effort to loosen up and lighten up.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No doubt you are planning something remarkable and no doubt you expect it to be a spectacular success, but today’s lunar eclipse could disrupt those plans and expectations in a big way. You can still be remarkable but it may take more time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are finding it hard to decide which route to take toward your goals then you would be wise to ease off and give your thoughts time to come together. You may think you have to act quickly but in reality there is no rush at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may desperately want to change the world – or at least the corner of it that you inhabit – but you can’t do it alone. Today’s lunar eclipse is a message from the universe that it’s time to join like-minded people on a new and meaningful crusade.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may want to believe that a problem will go away if you ignore it but deep down you know that isn’t going to happen. Watch carefully what takes place over the next 24 hours, decide how best to react to it, then act swiftly and decisively.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today’s lunar eclipse in your sign will in some way or other remind you that your success, or failure, depends on how you get along with other people. Don’t let your ego get in the way of what needs to be done. It’s not all about you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What happens today may seem a bit random but if you stand back far enough you will see there is a pattern at work. Your task is to work with that pattern rather than against it. Once you’re in tune with the universe the universe will reward you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t be afraid to have a go at something of a creative nature. It may be entirely new to you but chances are you have a talent for it that needs to be brought into the open. Give it some thought over the next few days, then go for it!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you stay in control of your emotions today. The lunar eclipse is going to whip things into a bit of a frenzy and if you get caught up in the chaos and confusion the results may not be to your liking.

