Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Having set your sights way too low in recent months you may now be tempted to go to the other extreme and set them way too high. Be sensible and take the middle course. Like Baby Bear’s porridge your ambitions must be neither too hot nor too cold.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Let friends and family members call the shots today, especially if you are planning a trip or a social event. If you come up with any suggestions yourself they will most likely be rejected, so don’t waste your time. Let them dream up some ideas for a change.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t hesitate to help someone who needs your assistance today and that’s great, but you might be doing them more of a favuor if you hold off a bit and see if they can deal with the situation themselves. Maybe they’re not as helpless as they look.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find yourself in a situation that brings out the competitive side of your nature today but are strongly advised to avoid confrontation and look for a compromise solution. You don’t have to win every fight. In fact you don’t have to fight at all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you find yourself in a situation where you are expected to go head-to-head with someone who is stronger than you it might be wise to look for an escape route. This is a battle you cannot win, so do the sensible thing and back off.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may look confident on the outside but on the inside you are worrying about something you don’t feel capable of dealing with. Whatever that something may be remind yourself today that in the greater scheme of things it’s actually of only minor importance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone will ask for your support today and, of course, you will be happy to give it, but make sure you know what the consequences might be if what they are doing goes wrong. How might that reflect on you? Maybe you should keep your distance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Give yourself permission to dream today because in the long term your willingness to think “outside the box” will pay dividends, and in the short term it could be a lot of fun. Never forget that what you dream today could easily be your reality tomorrow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may find that cash has a way of slipping through your fingers over the next 24 hours. If your financial situation is solid that’s probably no big deal but if you are feeling the squeeze you really shouldn’t be looking to make things worse for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This is one of the best times of the year for one-to-one activities, so get out and about with friends and family members and do some fun things together. The more you give of yourself today the more the universe will send your way in return.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t like other people depending on you too much because it not only restricts your own options but it encourages their habit of expecting you to be there for them all the time. Tell loved ones they must look out for their own needs today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have so much energy available now that you can get a great deal done with very little effort. That does not mean you can sit back and do nothing, of course, but you can expect the cosmic winds to blow even more good things your way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more other people say nice things about you the more suspicious you will be but there is really no need. Almost everyone you meet today will be on your side and want to see you succeed, so don’t doubt their support for even a moment.

