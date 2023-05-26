HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something will occur over the next 12 months that forces you to abandon your cozy way of life and start moving in a more fulfilling direction. Not only will you feel better emotionally and physically but your money situation will improve as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What occurs in your private life today will shock you a bit but most likely in a nice way. Best of all, the support you get from loved ones will encourage you to believe that the dark days of disputes and disagreements are now firmly behind you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how often you have been misunderstood in the past you will have no trouble making your intentions clear over the next 24 hours. Don’t sit there waiting for other people to come to you with ideas, you’ve got plenty of your own to share.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you stay calm and refuse to be rattled by other people’s unpredictable behaviour then nothing much will faze you. While friends and colleagues are running around like headless chickens you will be serenely floating along in your own little bubble.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Values planet Venus is very much on your side at the moment and with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, involved in the mix as well you won’t hesitate to make the kind of changes you feel are necessary both at home and at work. Go for it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Turn on the charm today if you want to get things done. That applies to all levels of your existence but especially to your career situation where your big ideas will inspire colleagues and employers to put their trust in you. You’re on a roll.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more others pick holes in your beliefs the more you must stick with them and keep communicating them to the world. If your opinions offend people that’s actually a good sign in that it means your arguments are getting through to them at last.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, links with changes planet Uranus across the business and career angles of your chart today. Trust what your instincts are telling you and don’t be afraid to throw out the old so there is room for the new. It shouldn’t be too painful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t need to feel guilty about having a good time when others are finding life difficult. The influence of Venus in the most adventurous area of your chart means you have cosmic permission to go anywhere and do anything without fear of the consequences.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t find it hard to open up emotionally to the people around you today but don’t be too eager. It may feel great to get certain things off your chest but some details are too personal to be telegraphed to the whole wide world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Venus in your opposite sign will encourage you to work with people whose opinions and talents complement your own. There will still be some differences between you but they are superficial and can be easily ignored. Work together for your common good.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Like everyone you tend to follow certain methods and routines out of habit but the current cosmic picture urges you to shake things up today. Just because you feel comfortable with something does not mean you must stick with it forever.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may believe you can beat every challenger who comes your way but why put yourself in that position when you don’t have to? Venus in the most dynamic area of your chart means the most powerful weapon in your arsenal is your charm. Use it.

