Your daily horoscope: May 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing for the coming year is that you keep yourself well informed about what’s going on in the world. As a general rule, you will learn more if you dig deep into what the powers-that-be tell you must not be discussed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone tries to belittle you or talk you down today you must be assertive in return. The danger is, if they get the idea they can say what they please about you they will take advantage of it. Give as good as you get, perhaps a bit more!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A friend who has given you a lot of good advice of late will give you some more today and if you are smart you will act on what they tell you. You may not like what they are suggesting but you know it is for your own good.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone in a position of power expects you to do what they say for no better reason than because they are the ones saying it, they are going to be disappointed. Their authority means nothing to you – it’s only the facts that you care about.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

When the sun moves into your sign a few weeks from now you will look back and wonder why you worried so much about so many insignificant things. You don’t have to let your anxieties ruin your life. Act as if you cannot lose, and you won’t!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone new in your social circle may be a lot of fun but don’t let them know too much about you. There may be nothing at all to worry about but the planets warn it might be a mistake to share some of your more intimate details.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because you are such a practical person others come to you expecting answers to their problems, and usually you are in a position to give them. Today though it will be you who requires advice. Who can you turn to in your moment of need?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be working non-stop at the moment, but if you want to get on in the world then you have to make sacrifices. Don’t worry, you will reap big rewards when the sun moves into the career area of your chart next month.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Yes, life seems a bit dull at the moment but you are approaching a more enjoyable phase, so cheer up and start making plans. You might also like to think about ways you can save a bit of money so you have more to invest later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You know what it is like to be popular but just lately it seems as if everyone wants to be your friend. Try asking yourself why so many strangers would like to get close to you. Could it be because they think they can prosper at your expense?

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more time you spend planning now the easier it will be to move toward your goal later on. There are a number of ingredients that go into making a success of life, and preparation is right up there at the top of the list.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Yes, certain people do seem unnecessarily needy, but are you really going to turn your back on them? Of course not. Do what you can to assist friends and family members today, but find ways to encourage them to help themselves as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Recent events have no doubt taught you that you should never take anything in life for granted. There will be more upheavals over the next few days but you are in the right frame of mind to deal with them – and maybe profit from them too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com