Your daily horoscope: May 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make more of an effort to live in the moment this year. What does that mean? It means not wasting so much time and energy regretting what you did yesterday, and it means not daydreaming about what you intend to tomorrow. Try doing it now instead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It would appear that a trusted friend has been keeping things from you and, of course, you won’t be happy about it. But before you delete them from your party list you might like to ask them why they did it. Maybe they had your best interests at heart.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your powers of communication seem to have failed you a bit in recent days, which is a worry, but what should worry you more is that a rival is taking advantage of the situation to promote themselves at your expense. Time to find your voice again Taurus!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone will say something less than amusing today but try not to react in a negative way because that will make it look as if you’ve had a sense of humour failure. And if they know what offends you they will aim for that weak spot again and again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no law of the universe that says you have to be sociable. If you don’t feel like mixing with other people, in the real world or online, then don’t – it’s your choice to make. It’s the quality of your friendships that matters, not the quantity.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Let everyone know what it is that you intend to do over the next few days. If you are open and honest about your aims then there will be no room for a backlash later on. Be proud of who you are and what you do – don’t hide it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone in a position of authority will try to push you into making changes today. Don’t let that happen. Stay calm and stay true to the course of action you have already started on. If you change direction now you may never reach your destination.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your mind is really buzzing at the moment and some of the ideas you come up with over the next few days will be touched by genius. Don’t be afraid to let important people know what you are thinking. You could be moving up in the world very soon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to rush through a boring task at top speed simply to get it out of the way, but that would be a mistake. Instead, take your time and make a really good job of it. Then you won’t have to risk doing it again!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Give both your body and your brain a rest today. You have been so busy of late – refusing to delegate as usual – that you desperately need some kind of break. You may be tough but you are not invincible, so slow down a bit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be having doubts about a project you started a while ago but you can and you must persevere with it. If you give up now you will look back later and realize how close you were to a breakthrough – and that will really annoy you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be desperate to get yourself noticed but you must not cut corners or ignore rules. People in positions of power want to see not only that you are capable of doing certain tasks but also that you recognize how important it is to maintain personal standards.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have never been the sort to ignore a cry for help and you are not about to start now. However, before rushing to the rescue of a friend or family member today, make sure they are not simply being lazy. Maybe they need to help themselves more.

