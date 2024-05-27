Your daily horoscope: May 27, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Forget about taking the easy route through life and aim to be more daring and adventurous over the coming 12 months. The more some people say you are aiming too high the more you must strive to prove them wrong. Act as if there are no limits.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you encounter on your travels today could become both a very good friend and a useful contact in months to come, so keep your eyes and ears open and don’t expect them to conform to your image of what a winner should look like.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Look and act sharp as the week begins and make sure your rivals get the impression that you are not the sort of person who can be taken advantage of. Image is important at the best of times but now it could be crucial to your long-term success.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your head may be full of amazing ideas but there is no way you are going to be able to make use of them all, so pick the best three ideas and junk the rest. What you don’t do today is almost as important as what you do do.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t waste time and energy on activities that are unlikely to turn a profit for quite some time. Focus on what you do best and aim to see some kind of return on your efforts in a matter of days rather than weeks or months.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There are precious few limitations or restrictions being imposed on you now, so feel free to come and go as you please and don’t think you have to tone down your ambitions just to please other people. Think only of pleasing yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Give yourself permission to dream an impossible dream and ignore those who say you don’t stand a chance of success. It’s that kind of thinking that has held you back in the past and you have no intention of letting it hold you back now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means free your imagination today but don’t get carried away to such an extent that you start believing in unicorns and other mythical beasts. Unless you are writing fiction, of course, in which case it might just be a best-seller!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Partners and colleagues will be rather demanding today and like it or not you are going to have to cut back on your own plans so you have more time to assist them. Do so with good grace because they will do the same for you later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be the touchy-feely sort but it will pay you to be more open about your emotions today. If you let loved ones know what is bugging you they will go out of their way to ease your fears and put a smile back on your face.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may think you have got a considerable amount of leeway on the work front but don’t push your luck too far today or your boss could get annoyed with you. You’re on the same side and should be pulling in the same direction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Others may say you are being selfish for putting your own needs first but with so much cosmic activity working in your favor now you would be a fool not to. Don’t look back from later in the year and wish you had been more ambitious.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing now is that you set yourself a schedule and stick to it religiously. Others will try to get you to change it as the week goes on but you must be stubborn and refuse to do more than you know will be good for you.

